Women with CCWs on the rise
Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team edges Arcanum 54-51
Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery
Covington pulls away late to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team
Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Bradford
Latest Updates
- Women with CCWs on the rise - 3:28 am
- Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery - 7:04 pm
- Prosecuting Attorney says no charges will be filed against T-V Basketball team - 4:52 pm
- Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president - 12:22 pm
- Panel reviewing Ohio graduation requirements begins its work - 3:58 pm
- Dimmick fills pulpit at Versailles church - 3:55 pm
- Knitting the time away - 3:53 pm
- Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth - 3:23 pm
- Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio - 7:37 pm
- Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment - 7:34 pm
- Council nixes Erwin Bros. motion - 3:59 pm
- Race car enthusiast prepares for season - 4:42 pm
- Cong. Davidson addresses Obamacare plans - 4:39 pm
- Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn - 4:24 pm
- Grand Jury activity - 3:17 pm
- School board begins plans for phase one of track - 4:43 pm
- The Andersons to exit retail business - 4:12 pm
- Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus - 3:52 pm
- Students learn the gift of forgiveness - 3:50 pm
- Thornhill earns Eagle Scout honor in Ansonia - 3:48 pm
- Bey named Citizen of the Year - 3:47 pm
- Christmas Drive raises over $30k for community - 7:13 pm
- Data: Ohio population grew by less than 1 percent - 3:38 pm
- Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I’m no lame duck - 3:38 pm
- ID cards for county veterans starts Tuesday - 3:26 pm
NEWS
Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment
NEW MADISON —Former New Madison Police Chief Chester Banks is unhappy about the way New Madison Council handled its recent decision to disband t...
Council nixes Erwin Bros. motion
GREENVILLE — A motion to scrap a pre-annexation agreement with the Erwin Bros. fuel stop was voted down during Greenville City Council’s m...
Race car enthusiast prepares for season
NEW MADISON — A look into Larry Wood’s shop gives you an idea of what is on his mind.The innovator has old tools over-filling antique cabi...
Cong. Davidson addresses Obamacare plans
GREENVILLE — With many Americans concerned about the status of health care, all eyes are on what Congress and the newly inaugurated president wi...
Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn
COLUMBUS — A graduate student from suburban New York has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut Joh...
Grand Jury activity
DARKE COUNTY — R. Kelly Ormsby, III, Prosecuting Attorney, released the following report on Grand Jury activity recently conducted by the Prosec...
SPORTS
Ansonia boys basketball team defeats National Trail
ANSONIA – Ansonia beat National Trail 65-43 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Ansonia led 13-10 through one quarter an...
Franklin Monroe boys basketball team overcomes slow start to beat Bradford
PITSBURG – Despite playing from behind much of the night, the Franklin Monroe boys basketball team was able to defeat Bradford 55-48 in a Cross ...
Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team edges Arcanum 54-51
UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley made three free throws in the final 2.2 seconds to beat Arcanum 54-51 in a Cross County Conference boys basketb...
Jack Baldschun: One of Greenville’s best professional athletes
Jack Edward Baldschun was born in Greenville in 1936 to Henry and Regina (Kruckeberg) Baldschun and grew up on a farm outside Greenville.However, it w...
Ansonia girls basketball team wins at National Trail
NEW PARIS – Ansonia traveled to National Trail Thursday evening for a Cross County Conference girls basketball game and came home with a 47-42 v...
Covington pulls away late to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team
GREENVILLE – Covington pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team 59-45.Greenville’s ...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Workforce Solutions presented to Greenville BPW
GREENVILLE — The Young Careerist Committee with Jennifer Bruns, Leigh Fletcher, and Karen Sink of the Greenville Business & Professional Wom...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Project FeederWatch continues
GREENVILLE — Calling all birders! Join Darke County Park District, and participate in Project FeederWatch, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30...
Optometrist joins Family Health
GREENVILLE — Family Health has announced that on Jan. 3, 2017, Dr. Lindsey King joined its practice.King joins Dr. Robert McLear and Dr. Krista ...
Concerns in Ohio mount over any repeal of federal health law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio advocates of the federal health care law targeted by President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans said Wedne...
Author’s Night featuring Irvin
GREENVILLE — Mark those calendars for Author’s Night series 2017. The Friends of the Library sponsor these events each winter to enrich th...
January 9th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
OPINION
DCCA News: Pursuing the American dream
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s The Little House series of books chronicles the history of those stalwart pioneers who pursued the American dream as they...
St. Mary’s News: Computers are a fact of life
I have made no secret of my deeply held belief that computers are sentient beings out to get us. However I am a reasonable woman who realizes that com...
Along the Garden Path: Bluestone perennial plants grown in Ohio
When purchasing annuals and perennials, we like to buy from the people who actually grow them and not just shipped in to them. For perennials, we look...
The Amish Cook: Comfy comforters and fruity pizza
It’s cold these days. It’s windy and downright cold. I don’t do as well with cold weather as my husband Daniel does. His pullover sw...
Back Around the House II: Checking the ‘in or out’ list
I was scanning the Home Life section of a newspaper when a headline caught my eye. “Is Your Home Style In or Out?”Normally I would never t...
A Grandparent’s Voice: Beyond the greasepaint
“Clowns are pegs on which the circus is hung.” - P. T. Barnum.We walked down Clown Alley after the circus performance. Trunks scattered th...
BUSINESS
The Andersons to exit retail business
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...
County, Erwins seek EPA intervention
DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...
Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1
DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...
SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...
Melody Line entertains BPW
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club held their monthly meeting December 8 at the Brethren Retiremen...