Bradford girls basketball player Mandi Bates scores her 1,000th point in game at Miami East

Buckeye Chuck, Phil agree: 6 more weeks of winter

The groundhogs have spoken. Well sort of.Ohio is in for six more weeks of winter according to Buckeye Chuck’s representatives from WMRN radio, w...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |

Browns Backers support Winchester’s Journey Home for veterans

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Union City Browns Backers made another donation to The Journey Home, a facility for homeless veterans, located at 325 Oak...

February 1st, 2017 |

Governor: Ohio must embrace future, change rust belt image

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday the state must change its rust belt image and embrace new technologies on all fronts.While manuf...

February 1st, 2017 |

We Banjo 3 performs for students

GREENVILLE — As part of its Arts In Education programming, the Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) invited the group We Banjo 3 to play for ...

February 1st, 2017 |

Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Corporation (Park) has named Matthew R. Miller as its executive vice president, effective April 1, 2017. In his cur...

February 1st, 2017 |

Man dies in 1st fatal crash this year

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the first fatal crash of the year that happened Tuesday even...

February 1st, 2017 |