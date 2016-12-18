NEWS

Lawson must serve 48 days in jail

Parks seek trash-free new year

Social Security to increase only 0.3% in 2017

Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford

Huffman sworn in to Ohio House

County Engineer releases 2016 report

County, Erwins seek EPA intervention

DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...

January 5th, 2017 |  

New Year brings self-improvement

GREENVILLE — The new year brings resolutions to light, and with them — hope for change.The University of Scranton Journal of Clinical Psyc...

January 5th, 2017 |  

New building owner invites ideas

NEW MADISON — The Fort Black Masonic Lodge, in New Madison, has a new owner.Whitestone Development, Inc. (WDI) of Kettering, Ohio, purchased the...

January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |  

Versailles man killed in Georgia crash

VERSAILLES — Arthur Francis, 65, of Versailles, Ohio, was fatally injured in a traffic accident at approximately 8:15 p.m. Monday in Bibb County...

January 4th, 2017 |  

New Madison disbands village police force

NEW MADISON — As 2017 dawned, New Madison residents learned that its Police Department cruisers will no longer patrol the streets. Instead, Dark...

January 4th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

Arcanum boys basketball team has hot hand in 2nd half, defeats Dixie

Arcanum girls basketball team routs Dixie

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team flies past Newton

Justin Ahrens scores his 1,000th career point as Versailles defeats Franklin Monroe

VERSAILLES – Justin Ahrens scored 36 points Saturday night, including the 1,000th of his high school career, to lead the Versailles boys basketb...

January 7th, 2017 updated: January 7th, 2017. |  

Bradford girls basketball team loses at St. Henry

ST. HENRY – Bradford played well offensively Saturday afternoon but on defense couldn’t stop St. Henry as the Lady Railroaders lost 84-48....

January 7th, 2017 |  

Versailles boys basketball team wins at Parkway

ROCKFORD – The Versailles boys basketball team easily defeated Parkway 71-29 in Midwest Athletic Conference action on Friday.Versailles took con...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses 61-45 at Troy Christian

TROY — Last year, Mississinawa Valley held a 27-point lead over the Troy Christian boys basketball team at one point before being forced to hold...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Tri-Village boys basketball team holds off Bradford

NEW MADISON – Bradford rallied late against Tri-Village Friday night, but the 20-point deficit the Railroaders had surrendered was too much to o...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Versailles’ Justin Ahrens, Mississinawa Valley’s Kelsie Hunt named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two basketball players who are putting up huge numbers are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.The Daily Advoca...

January 7th, 2017 updated: January 7th, 2017. |  

LIFE

Author’s Night featuring Irvin

Darke Co. Parks offers January activities

J.R. Irvin to kick off Author’s Night series

Driving while wearing headphones and earbuds is restricted in Ohio

DAYTON — Wearing earbuds, headphones, or the brand new AirPods, the wireless earbuds just unfurled by Apple, over both of your ears while drivin...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Museum to host historic dinner

VERSAILLES — On April 1 (no fooling), those at Versailles Area Museum will turn the clock back to an early spring night on Main Street in Versai...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.The fundi...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Tickets on sale for pregnancy center benefit concert

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, located at 105 West Third Street in Greenville, Ohio, is bringing the Collingsworth Family ...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

BPW Club hosts Young Careerists meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) Young Careerist committee with members Jenny Bruns (chair), Lei...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

OPINION

Arcanum News: New year starts with lots of activities

Sweet & Sassy: The job gets interesting

Delivering results in 2016

Preacher’s Point: Foreign policy and the Bible

Preacher’s Point: Foreign policy and the Bible

The separation of church and state crowd will read the title, “Foreign Policy and the Bible” and start screaming, but please hear me out.S...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Versailles News: Outer limits of happiness in new year

By now most of you know I enjoy songs with meaningful lyrics, which means the songs are usually 40 or more years old.Well here’s one for you, &#...

January 6th, 2017 |  

DCCA News: Are you ready to party?

Although you may doubt it at this moment in time, you will be eager for a party by the time “A Taste for Wine and Jazz XXX” rolls around o...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Walk through new K-8 building

Greenville City Schools has had a great first semester of the 2016-17 school year, both academically and with extra-curricular activities. Thanks to t...

January 5th, 2017 |  

This week’s column is for the birds

Chilly winter weather has finally arrived! My daughter, Julia, has been excitedly waiting and waiting for the first snow. Finally, a week ago, we got ...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Along the Garden Path: Bucket list – Fixer Upper!

We enjoyed a trip this fall when Donn and I decided to travel for a couple of weeks to destinations we have had on a “Bucket List.”With be...

January 5th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

Melody Line entertains BPW

SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....

December 19th, 2016 |  

Holiday Evening raises more than $40K

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held its 19th annual Holiday Evening on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to help raise money f...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Safety Council donates to safe driving program

GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...

December 18th, 2016 |  

Park district disburses grants

GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...

December 18th, 2016 |  

