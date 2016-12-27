Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 4 in AP state rankings
Tri-Village moves up to No. 2 in AP girls basketball state rankings
Versailles wins regional quarterfinal wrestling match vs. Bluffton
ODOT hears intersection feedback
Bradford girls basketball team defeats Parkway
Latest Updates
- Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award - 8:51 pm
- Bank announces promotions - 8:50 pm
- ODOT hears intersection feedback - 3:37 pm
- No peace for this old bridge? - 3:34 pm
- Court hearing for car chase suspect - 4:40 pm
- Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center - 3:26 pm updated: 2:23 pm.
- Matthew Unger sentenced for forgery - 2:10 pm
- Darke Humane Society devoted to animals near and far - 6:17 pm
- Montessori celebrated national school choice week - 5:22 pm
- Price sentenced for breaking and entering - 5:13 pm
- Some Ohio colleges won’t act on state’s concealed carry law - 2:45 pm
- 2017 Agricultural Outlook meeting Feb. 3 - 1:13 pm
- Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown celebrates 150 years - 2:23 am
- Kyle McGlothin gets 14 years in prison for child sex crimes - 2:43 pm updated: 3:53 pm.
- Woman gets jail time for drugs - 2:21 pm
- Women with CCWs on the rise - 3:28 am
- Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery - 7:04 pm updated: 2:50 pm.
- Prosecuting Attorney says no charges will be filed against T-V Basketball team - 4:52 pm
- Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president - 12:22 pm
- Panel reviewing Ohio graduation requirements begins its work - 3:58 pm
- Dimmick fills pulpit at Versailles church - 3:55 pm
- Knitting the time away - 3:53 pm
- Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth - 3:23 pm
- Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio - 7:37 pm
- Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment - 7:34 pm
NEWS
Price sentenced for breaking and entering
GREENVILLE – Anthony Austin Price, 22, was sentenced to jail and probation in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas, Friday.Price, of Ansonia, ...
Some Ohio colleges won’t act on state’s concealed carry law
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio say they don’t plan to take action on a new state law taking effect...
2017 Agricultural Outlook meeting Feb. 3
DARKE COUNTY — What does 2017 look like for Western Ohio farmers and agricultural businesses?Learn what to expect this year during an agricultur...
Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown celebrates 150 years
FRENCHTOWN — Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown and its parish celebrated the 170th anniversary of the parish formation and the 150th ann...
Kyle McGlothin gets 14 years in prison for child sex crimes
GREENVILLE — Kyle L. McGlothin, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday for sexual battery.McGlothin pled guilty to an amended charge of ...
January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Woman gets jail time for drugs
GREENVILLE — Sarah E. Bauer, 31, of Fountain City, Indiana received a sentence in Darke County Common Pleas Court, Friday, Jan. 20.Bauer pled gu...
SPORTS
Eldora celebrates 2016 season, crowns champions
ROSSBURG – Championship honors bestowed upon Jon Henry (DIRTcar Late Model), Jeff Koz (DIRTcar UMP Modified) and Rob Trent (DIRTcar Stock Car) b...
Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field raffling off photo of Ohio State icons
GREENVILLE – The Friends of Harmon Field Project Committee recently purchased a framed autographed picture titled “The Ohio State Icons.&#...
Bradford girls win powerlifting meet at Tri-Village
NEW MADISON – The Bradford girls won the team championship on Saturday at Tri-Village’s powerlifting meet.Bradford’s girls lifted 3,...
Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Union City
ANSONIA – The Ansonia girls basketball team lost to Union City, who is state ranked in Indiana, 54-43 on Tuesday.Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with...
Bradford girls basketball team defeats Parkway
BRADFORD – With 36 points from Mandi Bates, the Bradford girls basketball team beat Parkway 53-43 Tuesday night.Bradford got off to a strong sta...
Greenville boys basketball team defeats Miamisburg
GREENVILLE – Trailing 13-7 midway through the first quarter, Greenville proceeded to go on a 17-0 run that propelled the Green Wave to an 83-75 ...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Fish Choice Pantry to provide free help with tax filing
GREENVILLE — The Fish Choice Pantry is one of 43 organizations across Ohio that will receive funding to support the expansion of their free tax ...
Ted Grote photo sale at library
GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library will host the Ted Grote photo sale and open house on Friday, Jan. 27. At this time and for some weeks the...
DoD opens online Exchange shopping to veterans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense Department announced that veterans will soon be able to shop online at military exchanges.The policy change will ...
Adult mentors needed for Community Connectors program
DARKE COUNTY — January is National Mentoring Month and our community has programs that need adult mentors to help with positive impact on our yo...
Down to Earth Book Club to start up
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District has announced the Down to Earth Book Club’s winter reading selection.For the club’s fift...
OPINION
Back Around the House II: As time passes, wardrobe grows
I can remember way back in our good old days when our children were still little and I had one good dress at a time.It served for all dress-up occasio...
Virtue & Mischief: It is January in Ohio
A few inexorable truths follow from this simple statement: The sky is a thin, gray soup. Precipitation, currently in the form of frigid rain, falls fr...
Death is inconvenient
It seems that our lives are constantly coming into contact with death and whenever they do it is never convenient. Plans that have been made suddenly ...
Preacher’s Point: Looking for a church?
Have you ever been in the position of looking for a church?People have various reasons for looking for a church. Maybe they have always been church go...
Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Mid-Year Report
The recent end of the first semester marks a great time to celebrate our district’s successes, reflect on where we have been and where we are he...
Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time
Thank goodness, we didn’t get some of the forecast weather that was predicted recently. I don’t mind it a bit that it passed over us.IR...
BUSINESS
Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses formi...
Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio
UNION CITY, Ohio — Steve Foreman Housing Furniture Shoppe has moved to its new location, 900 E. Elm St., where American Decorative Concrete used...
The Andersons to exit retail business
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...
County, Erwins seek EPA intervention
DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...
Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell
GREENVILLE — Current and former customers of Second National Bank (SNB), as well as the general public, were invited to send Steve Badgett off i...
Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1
DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...