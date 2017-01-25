NEWS

Goodman gives optimistic economic forecast

Locals boycott restaurant online over Anti-Trump post

BPA regionals teach confidence

Community Unity is county’s best kept secret

New Greenville k-8 building has small mechanical fire

Fair board manager gives resignation

Buckeye Chuck, Phil agree: 6 more weeks of winter

Buckeye Chuck, Phil agree: 6 more weeks of winter

The groundhogs have spoken. Well sort of.Ohio is in for six more weeks of winter according to Buckeye Chuck’s representatives from WMRN radio, w...

Browns Backers support Winchester’s Journey Home for veterans

Browns Backers support Winchester’s Journey Home for veterans

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Union City Browns Backers made another donation to The Journey Home, a facility for homeless veterans, located at 325 Oak...

Governor: Ohio must embrace future, change rust belt image

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday the state must change its rust belt image and embrace new technologies on all fronts.While manuf...

We Banjo 3 performs for students

We Banjo 3 performs for students

GREENVILLE — As part of its Arts In Education programming, the Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) invited the group We Banjo 3 to play for ...

Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Corporation (Park) has named Matthew R. Miller as its executive vice president, effective April 1, 2017. In his cur...

Man dies in 1st fatal crash this year

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the first fatal crash of the year that happened Tuesday even...

Ansonia boys basketball team overcomes 18-point deficit to defeat Houston

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

Bradford boys basketball team loses to Lehman Catholic

Bradford girls basketball player Mandi Bates scores her 1,000th point in game at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Bradford’s Mandi Bates scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-37 loss at Miami East on Saturday.Bates entered the game needing...

Greenville girls basketball team hangs tough vs. state-ranked Tippecanoe

GREENVILLE – Celebrating its senior day, Greenville hung tough against state-ranked Tippecanoe in a 61-48 loss on Saturday.Tippecanoe, which is ...

Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Bethel

BRANDT – Mississinawa Valley’s eighth grade boys basketball team beat Bethel 48-36 on Saturday.Mississinawa took a 15-8 first quarter lead...

Arcanum boys basketball team defeats Bradford

BRADFORD – Arcanum beat Bradford 47-21 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Arcanum took a 10-5 lead in the first quarter...

Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Versailles’ Bo Bey named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A veteran wrestler and an up-and-coming girls basketball player are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.This we...

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses to Tri-County North

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley had a halftime lead Friday night but lost 60-56 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference boys basketbal...

Missionary to Serve in Argentina

Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange to benefit music program

Music group Quintessentials are fundraising with t-shirts

Storm Spotter training available

GREENVILLE — Darke County Emergency Management Agency will host an annual Storm Spotter Training on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. ...

Financial program offered at EUM church

GREENVILLE — Would you like to achieve your financial goals by eliminating debt, saving for the future and giving like never before? If so, Fina...

Relay For Life to hold kick off

GREENVILLE — Relay For Life of Darke County will kick off the 2017 season from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville in the thi...

Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange to benefit music program

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Music Boosters will host their first Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Versailles High Schoo...

Ohio EMA now accepting safe room applications

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program is once again accepting applications. The program provides a rebate for the purchase and constructi...

Preacher’s Point: How long will you live?

21st century infrastructure for a 21st century economy

Sweet & Sassy: 93-year-old won’t stand for scamming

There are better ways to establish yourself

Editor:As a young businesswoman, insofar as I am not yet 40, I am appalled at the recent letter from Mr. Don Wright entitled “Free Advice to You...

DCCA News: They’ll take you there

Many of the paintings of Brookville-area resident Phillip Erbaugh currently on display at the Anna Bier Gallery in Greenville take you to enticing pla...

Versailles News: History = HIS Story

Almost daily I scratch my head trying to understand where protesters are coming from. I see children, old enough to know better, disrespecting their p...

The Amish Cook: Gloria’s grounds for loving coffee

Who likes coffee? I’m not an avid coffee drinker at all, although I might have a cup once in a great while with a cookie or doughnut if there is...

Along the Garden Path: Some ‘17 proven winners are outstanding plants

By now most of us have settled into the New Year and things have gotten back to the normal routine. This is the time of year when winter starts to fee...

Back Around the House II: Mary Poppins for a day

Last week I got to be Mary Poppins. The 6-year-old grandson had to go to Children’s Hospital in Dayton to have tubes put into his ears, so I spe...

Goodman gives optimistic economic forecast

Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

Bey, Jr. honored at banquet

Bank promotes Henry

GREENVILLE — Greenville National Bank (GNB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd D. Henry to the position of Credit Analyst Officer.Henr...

Store long-time community supporter

GREENVILLE — Eikenberry’s IGA, has come a long way.A couple of employees can verify that fact: Ed Swisher and Mike Null. They have been on...

Bank announces promotions

GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced the promotion of Antonia Baker, Melanie Smith and Brandy Rhodehamel.Baker was promoted from Tr...

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

GREENVILLE — An Open House of the new location of the Family Health’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Center took place on Monday.The celeb...

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

NEW MADISON — Kennedy Vineyard is expecting to soon start a brewery at that location, 3911 State Route 722. They are naming it Big Rock Brewery....

