Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

Bey, Jr. honored at banquet

Woman sentenced for assaulting corrections officer

Bank promotes Henry

First city school auction brings about 400 bidders

Man arrested for assaulting woman

GREENVILLE – An auction to liquidate leftover inventory of East Elementary School took place Saturday.Some came to purchase items at a discount,...

A big day for science

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School held its annual Science Fair. The event featured 33 fifth through eighth grade student exhibits.Ex...

Hart named to DCTPA Hall of Fame at banquet

GREENVILLE — Friends of the Darke County Tractor Pullers Association (DCTPA) gathered Saturday night for the pullers’ annual banquet at Ro...

Slight increase in Ohio unemployment

DARKE COUNTY — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in December 2016, unchanged from Novemb...

Big Brothers, Sisters honored

GREENVILLE — To show its thanks for the many people who contribute their time and resources to helping kids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby ...

Isaiah Gable scores his 1,000th career point in the Greenville boys basketball team’s win vs. Troy

Tri-Village girls finish 3rd, boys 4th at Kenton Ridge powerlifting meet

Bradford girls powerlifting team places 2nd at Kenton, boys finish 5th

Versailles junior high bowling teams rolling strong

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ junior high bowling teams are going strong this year with each of the teams at or above .500 in the standings.Ver...

Versailles junior varsity girls bowling team loses to Coldwater

NEW BREMEN – Versailles junior varsity girls bowling team had a tough match against Coldwater at Speedway Lanes in New Bremen, falling 2,504-2,3...

Arcanum honors championship teams during basketball game

ARCANUM – Arcanum honored some of the school’s past championship teams during its Champions Night prior to Friday’s boys basketball ...

Greenville wrestling team finishes 8th at Celina Lions Invitational

CELINA – Greenville’s wrestling team placed eighth out of 15 teams at the Celina Lions Invitational on Saturday.Wapakoneta won the team ch...

Greenville swim teams place 6th in GWOC’s American League meet

TROTWOOD – Greenville’s boys and girls swim teams both placed sixth out of 10 teams in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League...

Greenville girls basketball team wins at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE – The Greenville girls basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Stebbins 65-58 on Monday.Greenville led 15-12 through one...

Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange to benefit music program

Music group Quintessentials are fundraising with t-shirts

Award-winning musician to perform

Art class available for children

GREENVILLE – The Art-Rageous Experience – Children’s Art Program is continuing the winter session of art classes for children.In the...

Ag leadership, advocacy training program seeks applicants

COLUMBUS — The leadership and advocacy development program AgriPOWER is now accepting applications for participation.The Ohio Farm Bureau Federa...

Library ‘Lunch & Learn’ offered

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library’s second “Lunch & Learn” will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the...

Award-winning Irish musicians to perform

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present We Banjo 3, a band from Galway, Ireland that plays a blend of traditional Irish, old ...

2017 Soybean College offered

GREENVILLE — OSU Extension, Darke County will be hosting the 2017 Soybean College on Tuesday, Feb. 7.“This will be a rare opportunity wher...

Back Around the House II: Mary Poppins for a day

On Neff Road: Revolving door

New Madisn News: A moment to review

Virtue & Mischief: James Coco or Homer Simpson?

I am a cautious and conservative person by nature.This trait manifests itself in a variety of ways: I don’t wear colorful or flashy clothes; I p...

Arcanum News: Trojan fans witness excellence

It was a night to remember on Jan. 21 for fans who attended the boys’ basketball game versus Fort Recovery! The game kicked off with an outstand...

Today’s Challenges: Tell us nice things

One of the elders in our church, Bob, shared some thoughts with us the other evening. One of the scriptures he mentioned struck a cord with me.It is s...

Free advice to young career women

Editor:Attention young career women: This advice is for you…no charge.After my wife Pepper became a U.S. citizen she went to school and learned ...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Sweet & Sassy: Always love your children

Son Jamie put another scare into me last weekend.Early Saturday morning, about 20 or 30 minutes after he went to bed around midnight, I heard a sound ...

Old-fashioned mentality is dangerous

Editor:I recently saw a picture from a Tri-Village varsity basketball game and was absolutely disgusted to see that all four of the players involved i...

Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president

Bey, Jr. honored at banquet

Bank promotes Henry

Store long-time community supporter

GREENVILLE — Eikenberry’s IGA, has come a long way.A couple of employees can verify that fact: Ed Swisher and Mike Null. They have been on...

Bank announces promotions

GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced the promotion of Antonia Baker, Melanie Smith and Brandy Rhodehamel.Baker was promoted from Tr...

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

GREENVILLE — An Open House of the new location of the Family Health’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Center took place on Monday.The celeb...

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

NEW MADISON — Kennedy Vineyard is expecting to soon start a brewery at that location, 3911 State Route 722. They are naming it Big Rock Brewery....

Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses formi...

