Covington pulls away late to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team

Women with CCWs on the rise

Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment

NEW MADISON —Former New Madison Police Chief Chester Banks is unhappy about the way New Madison Council handled its recent decision to disband t...

January 18th, 2017 |

Council nixes Erwin Bros. motion

GREENVILLE — A motion to scrap a pre-annexation agreement with the Erwin Bros. fuel stop was voted down during Greenville City Council’s m...

January 18th, 2017 |

Race car enthusiast prepares for season

NEW MADISON — A look into Larry Wood’s shop gives you an idea of what is on his mind.The innovator has old tools over-filling antique cabi...

January 17th, 2017 |

Cong. Davidson addresses Obamacare plans

GREENVILLE — With many Americans concerned about the status of health care, all eyes are on what Congress and the newly inaugurated president wi...

January 17th, 2017 |

Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

COLUMBUS — A graduate student from suburban New York has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut Joh...

January 17th, 2017 |

Grand Jury activity

DARKE COUNTY — R. Kelly Ormsby, III, Prosecuting Attorney, released the following report on Grand Jury activity recently conducted by the Prosec...

January 17th, 2017 |