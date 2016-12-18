Lawson must serve 48 days in jail
Arcanum boys basketball team has hot hand in 2nd half, defeats Dixie
Arcanum girls basketball team routs Dixie
Franklin Monroe boys basketball team flies past Newton
Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford
NEWS
County, Erwins seek EPA intervention
DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...
New Year brings self-improvement
GREENVILLE — The new year brings resolutions to light, and with them — hope for change.The University of Scranton Journal of Clinical Psyc...
New building owner invites ideas
NEW MADISON — The Fort Black Masonic Lodge, in New Madison, has a new owner.Whitestone Development, Inc. (WDI) of Kettering, Ohio, purchased the...
Versailles man killed in Georgia crash
VERSAILLES — Arthur Francis, 65, of Versailles, Ohio, was fatally injured in a traffic accident at approximately 8:15 p.m. Monday in Bibb County...
New Madison disbands village police force
NEW MADISON — As 2017 dawned, New Madison residents learned that its Police Department cruisers will no longer patrol the streets. Instead, Dark...
SPORTS
Justin Ahrens scores his 1,000th career point as Versailles defeats Franklin Monroe
VERSAILLES – Justin Ahrens scored 36 points Saturday night, including the 1,000th of his high school career, to lead the Versailles boys basketb...
Bradford girls basketball team loses at St. Henry
ST. HENRY – Bradford played well offensively Saturday afternoon but on defense couldn’t stop St. Henry as the Lady Railroaders lost 84-48....
Versailles boys basketball team wins at Parkway
ROCKFORD – The Versailles boys basketball team easily defeated Parkway 71-29 in Midwest Athletic Conference action on Friday.Versailles took con...
Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses 61-45 at Troy Christian
TROY — Last year, Mississinawa Valley held a 27-point lead over the Troy Christian boys basketball team at one point before being forced to hold...
Tri-Village boys basketball team holds off Bradford
NEW MADISON – Bradford rallied late against Tri-Village Friday night, but the 20-point deficit the Railroaders had surrendered was too much to o...
Versailles’ Justin Ahrens, Mississinawa Valley’s Kelsie Hunt named athletes of the week
DARKE COUNTY – Two basketball players who are putting up huge numbers are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.The Daily Advoca...
LIFE
Driving while wearing headphones and earbuds is restricted in Ohio
DAYTON — Wearing earbuds, headphones, or the brand new AirPods, the wireless earbuds just unfurled by Apple, over both of your ears while drivin...
Museum to host historic dinner
VERSAILLES — On April 1 (no fooling), those at Versailles Area Museum will turn the clock back to an early spring night on Main Street in Versai...
Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.The fundi...
Tickets on sale for pregnancy center benefit concert
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, located at 105 West Third Street in Greenville, Ohio, is bringing the Collingsworth Family ...
BPW Club hosts Young Careerists meeting
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) Young Careerist committee with members Jenny Bruns (chair), Lei...
OPINION
Preacher’s Point: Foreign policy and the Bible
The separation of church and state crowd will read the title, “Foreign Policy and the Bible” and start screaming, but please hear me out.S...
Versailles News: Outer limits of happiness in new year
By now most of you know I enjoy songs with meaningful lyrics, which means the songs are usually 40 or more years old.Well here’s one for you, &#...
DCCA News: Are you ready to party?
Although you may doubt it at this moment in time, you will be eager for a party by the time “A Taste for Wine and Jazz XXX” rolls around o...
Walk through new K-8 building
Greenville City Schools has had a great first semester of the 2016-17 school year, both academically and with extra-curricular activities. Thanks to t...
This week’s column is for the birds
Chilly winter weather has finally arrived! My daughter, Julia, has been excitedly waiting and waiting for the first snow. Finally, a week ago, we got ...
Along the Garden Path: Bucket list – Fixer Upper!
We enjoyed a trip this fall when Donn and I decided to travel for a couple of weeks to destinations we have had on a “Bucket List.”With be...
BUSINESS
SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...
GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....
Holiday Evening raises more than $40K
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held its 19th annual Holiday Evening on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to help raise money f...
Safety Council donates to safe driving program
GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...
Park district disburses grants
GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...