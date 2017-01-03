NEWS

2:27 pm |    

Big Brothers, Sisters honored

Big Brothers, Sisters honored
5:30 am
Updated: 5:30 am. |    

Church holds women’s conference on prayer

Church holds women’s conference on prayer
1:32 am |    

Store long-time community supporter

Store long-time community supporter
10:23 am |    

Bus, car collision in Greenville

Bus, car collision in Greenville
9:47 am |    

Edison State recognizes employee excellence

Edison State recognizes employee excellence
4:11 am |    

Greenville junior high paintings find new home

Greenville junior high paintings find new home

Federal judge rejects Ohio’s new lethal injection process

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Thursday declared Ohio’s new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three executions, i...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait

Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Senate President Keith Faber (FAY’-bur) has been captured on canvas.The 51-year-old Republican from Celina (s...

January 26th, 2017 |  

St. Mary’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s School in Greenville will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week, starting Saturday.The National Catholic Education ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award

Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dick and Rex Detling of Union City, Ohio were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 26th Annual GrowerR...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Bank announces promotions

Bank announces promotions

GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced the promotion of Antonia Baker, Melanie Smith and Brandy Rhodehamel.Baker was promoted from Tr...

January 25th, 2017 |  

ODOT hears intersection feedback

ODOT hears intersection feedback

GREENVILLE — Representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) were in Greenville Tuesday to discuss various plans for a nearby ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

11:10 pm |    

Temple Christian defeats the Bradford boys basketball team 61-51

Temple Christian defeats the Bradford boys basketball team 61-51
10:24 pm |    

Late free throws seal Versailles boys basketball team’s win over Russia

Late free throws seal Versailles boys basketball team’s win over Russia
10:03 pm |    

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team mounts comeback to beat Arcanum

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team mounts comeback to beat Arcanum
Arcanum girls basketball team takes down Franklin Monroe with a buzzer beater

Arcanum girls basketball team takes down Franklin Monroe with a buzzer beater

PITSBURG – After trailing for most of Saturday’s game Arcanum got a buzzer-beating shot by Stevie Johnting to lift the Lady Trojans to a 5...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

COLUMBUS – The question can be asked if this year’s recruiting class will be the best ever at Ohio State.But the answer won’t be kno...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Twin Valley South

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Twin Valley South

WEST ALEXANDRIA – Twin Valley South beat Mississinawa Valley by 1 point in Cross County Conference boys basketball action Friday night.Mississin...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Ansonia boys basketball team wins at Miami East

Ansonia boys basketball team wins at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Led by Devyn Sink’s 32 points Ansonia held on to beat Miami East 59-57 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game Friday...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Bradford’s Mandi Bates, Arcanum’s Maverick Hildebrand named athletes of the week

Bradford’s Mandi Bates, Arcanum’s Maverick Hildebrand named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two seniors who had big breakthrough weeks are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.This week’s Daily Advo...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |  

Versailles boys basketball team improves to 6-0 in MAC with win vs. Minster

Versailles boys basketball team improves to 6-0 in MAC with win vs. Minster

VERSAILLES – Versailles led throughout Friday night’s game as the Tigers beat Minster 75-60 to improve to 6-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conf...

January 27th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

9:11 am |    

Annual Seed Swap near

Annual Seed Swap near
2:52 pm |    

Blood bond born at Eldora ballroom

Blood bond born at Eldora ballroom
8:54 pm |    

Ted Grote photo sale at library

Ted Grote photo sale at library

Free Radon Test Kits available

DARKE COUNTY — The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health and Union County Health Department i...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Blood bond born at Eldora ballroom

Blood bond born at Eldora ballroom

NEW WESTON, Ohio — Carolyn Kremer stood in the middle of the Eldora Speedway Ballroom dance floor, nearly empty on a summer afternoon except for...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Beginner Beekeeper class offered

CELINA — A “Beginning Beekeeping Class” will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richardson Bretz Memorial B...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Students can now apply to win scholarships for studies in ag-related fields

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Agriculture is one of the top hiring sectors in the U.S., but few high school and college students currently intend to pursue a...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Arthritis seminar planned

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, will host a free seminar titled “Managing Arthritis from Head to ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

United Way taking applications for 2017 funding

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County United Way applications for 2017 funding are currently available.There are two types of funding applications, Pa...

January 25th, 2017 |  

OPINION

2:00 pm |    

Arcanum News: Trojan fans witness excellence

Arcanum News: Trojan fans witness excellence
3:34 am |    

Today’s Challenges: Tell us nice things

Today’s Challenges: Tell us nice things
9:47 am |    

Free advice to young career women

Sweet & Sassy: Always love your children

Sweet & Sassy: Always love your children

Son Jamie put another scare into me last weekend.Early Saturday morning, about 20 or 30 minutes after he went to bed around midnight, I heard a sound ...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Old-fashioned mentality is dangerous

Editor:I recently saw a picture from a Tri-Village varsity basketball game and was absolutely disgusted to see that all four of the players involved i...

January 28th, 2017 |  

DCCA News: For a good time, call DCCA

DCCA News: For a good time, call DCCA

Some people are born to entertain—charismatic, witty, folk who are fun-to-be-with. John Latini, who will perform at Arcanum Historical Society&#...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Versailles News: The 3/50 Project

Versailles News: The 3/50 Project

Perhaps you’ve heard of the 3/50 Project, which began in 2009. Its goal has been to promote shopping at locally owned, independent businesses, b...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Union City News: Volunteering for organizations

Union City News: Volunteering for organizations

Much has been written and discussed about what is not happening, let us take a few moments to look at what is happening in your community. Living in U...

January 26th, 2017 |  

The Amish Cook: Gloria serves up taco pizza

The Amish Cook: Gloria serves up taco pizza

How about dropping in and joining me on a sewing day?Today’s projects are for my brother Micah and his wife Rose, who are leaving on a trip. Mom...

January 26th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

1:32 am |    

Store long-time community supporter

Store long-time community supporter
8:50 pm |    

Bank announces promotions

Bank announces promotions
3:26 pm
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

NEW MADISON — Kennedy Vineyard is expecting to soon start a brewery at that location, 3911 State Route 722. They are naming it Big Rock Brewery....

January 20th, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |  

Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses formi...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

UNION CITY, Ohio — Steve Foreman Housing Furniture Shoppe has moved to its new location, 900 E. Elm St., where American Decorative Concrete used...

January 18th, 2017 |  

The Andersons to exit retail business

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...

January 16th, 2017 |  

County, Erwins seek EPA intervention

DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

GREENVILLE — Current and former customers of Second National Bank (SNB), as well as the general public, were invited to send Steve Badgett off i...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Daily Advocate

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles