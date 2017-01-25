Bradford girls basketball player Mandi Bates scores her 1,000th point in game at Miami East
Greenville girls basketball team hangs tough vs. state-ranked Tippecanoe
Locals boycott restaurant online over Anti-Trump post
Greenville’s Alexandra Davidson to play soccer at Cedarville University
Ansonia’s Skyler Marker to run for Indiana University track, cross country teams
NEWS
Buckeye Chuck, Phil agree: 6 more weeks of winter
The groundhogs have spoken. Well sort of.Ohio is in for six more weeks of winter according to Buckeye Chuck’s representatives from WMRN radio, w...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Browns Backers support Winchester’s Journey Home for veterans
WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Union City Browns Backers made another donation to The Journey Home, a facility for homeless veterans, located at 325 Oak...
Governor: Ohio must embrace future, change rust belt image
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday the state must change its rust belt image and embrace new technologies on all fronts.While manuf...
We Banjo 3 performs for students
GREENVILLE — As part of its Arts In Education programming, the Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) invited the group We Banjo 3 to play for ...
Bank appoints Miller to executive vice president
NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Corporation (Park) has named Matthew R. Miller as its executive vice president, effective April 1, 2017. In his cur...
Man dies in 1st fatal crash this year
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the first fatal crash of the year that happened Tuesday even...
SPORTS
Bradford girls basketball player Mandi Bates scores her 1,000th point in game at Miami East
CASSTOWN – Bradford’s Mandi Bates scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-37 loss at Miami East on Saturday.Bates entered the game needing...
Greenville girls basketball team hangs tough vs. state-ranked Tippecanoe
GREENVILLE – Celebrating its senior day, Greenville hung tough against state-ranked Tippecanoe in a 61-48 loss on Saturday.Tippecanoe, which is ...
Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Bethel
BRANDT – Mississinawa Valley’s eighth grade boys basketball team beat Bethel 48-36 on Saturday.Mississinawa took a 15-8 first quarter lead...
Arcanum boys basketball team defeats Bradford
BRADFORD – Arcanum beat Bradford 47-21 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Arcanum took a 10-5 lead in the first quarter...
Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Versailles’ Bo Bey named athletes of the week
DARKE COUNTY – A veteran wrestler and an up-and-coming girls basketball player are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.This we...
February 4th, 2017 updated: February 4th, 2017. |
Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses to Tri-County North
UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley had a halftime lead Friday night but lost 60-56 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference boys basketbal...
LIFE
Storm Spotter training available
GREENVILLE — Darke County Emergency Management Agency will host an annual Storm Spotter Training on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. ...
Financial program offered at EUM church
GREENVILLE — Would you like to achieve your financial goals by eliminating debt, saving for the future and giving like never before? If so, Fina...
Relay For Life to hold kick off
GREENVILLE — Relay For Life of Darke County will kick off the 2017 season from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville in the thi...
Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange to benefit music program
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Music Boosters will host their first Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Versailles High Schoo...
Ohio EMA now accepting safe room applications
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program is once again accepting applications. The program provides a rebate for the purchase and constructi...
OPINION
There are better ways to establish yourself
Editor:As a young businesswoman, insofar as I am not yet 40, I am appalled at the recent letter from Mr. Don Wright entitled “Free Advice to You...
DCCA News: They’ll take you there
Many of the paintings of Brookville-area resident Phillip Erbaugh currently on display at the Anna Bier Gallery in Greenville take you to enticing pla...
Versailles News: History = HIS Story
Almost daily I scratch my head trying to understand where protesters are coming from. I see children, old enough to know better, disrespecting their p...
The Amish Cook: Gloria’s grounds for loving coffee
Who likes coffee? I’m not an avid coffee drinker at all, although I might have a cup once in a great while with a cookie or doughnut if there is...
Along the Garden Path: Some ‘17 proven winners are outstanding plants
By now most of us have settled into the New Year and things have gotten back to the normal routine. This is the time of year when winter starts to fee...
Back Around the House II: Mary Poppins for a day
Last week I got to be Mary Poppins. The 6-year-old grandson had to go to Children’s Hospital in Dayton to have tubes put into his ears, so I spe...
BUSINESS
Bank promotes Henry
GREENVILLE — Greenville National Bank (GNB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd D. Henry to the position of Credit Analyst Officer.Henr...
Store long-time community supporter
GREENVILLE — Eikenberry’s IGA, has come a long way.A couple of employees can verify that fact: Ed Swisher and Mike Null. They have been on...
Bank announces promotions
GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced the promotion of Antonia Baker, Melanie Smith and Brandy Rhodehamel.Baker was promoted from Tr...
Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
GREENVILLE — An Open House of the new location of the Family Health’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Center took place on Monday.The celeb...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery
NEW MADISON — Kennedy Vineyard is expecting to soon start a brewery at that location, 3911 State Route 722. They are naming it Big Rock Brewery....
January 20th, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |