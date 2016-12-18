Greenville doctor suspended by state board
Franklin Monroe boys basketball team defeats Mississinawa Valley in the Jet Holiday Tournament
Arcanum boys basketball team loses to Brookville in the Jet Holiday Tournament
Versailles girls basketball team suffers its 1st loss at Fort Loramie
County OKs 2017 budget appropriations
NEWS
UC council transfers real estate
UNION CITY, Ohio — Mayor Zachary Pruitt called a recent special meeting of the Union City, Ohio, Village Council to order at 6 p.m., and adopted...
Lost Greenville Firefighter remembered
GREENVILLE – On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1932, people awoke to tragic front-page news.The Daily Advocate ran a story about the death of Greenville Fi...
Kasich vetoes energy, tax measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich issued a series of vetoes Tuesday, including one to a bill that would have made compliance with the ...
Keeping hearts beating
VERSAILLES — Ohio State Senator Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) thought passing Senate Bill 113, was a good choice.“Hands-only CPR and AED train...
Reid Health rate to increase 5.6%
RICHMOND, Indiana — Prices for everything seem to continually be on the rise. And the cost of health care is no exception.Citing continuing and ...
Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1
DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...
SPORTS
Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Tri-Village’s Allie Downing named athletes of the week
DARKE COUNTY – A pair of versatile basketball players who also are among the area’s best scorers are this week’s Daily Advocate athl...
Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Miami East
CASSTOWN – Mississinawa Valley lost 62-33 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.Miami East led 12-11 throu...
Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Ansonia
UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley eighth grade boys basketball team beat Ansonia 43-35 on Tuesday.Mississinawa Valley took a 7-5 first quarte...
Versailles junior varsity wrestling places 4th in home invitational
VERSAILLES – Versailles finished fourth and Greenville finished ninth in Versailles’ junior varsity wrestling invitational on Friday.Sprin...
Ansonia, Versailles bowling teams lose WOHSBC matches
NEW BREMEN – The Ansonia and Versailles bowling teams suffered losses in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference action on Thursday at Speedway...
Hittle Buick GMC donates to Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field
Hittle Buick GMC made a donation to the Friends of Harmon Field Friday afternoon. “Very glad to go it. I’m looking forward to all the new ...
LIFE
Red Cross offers tips to make the holidays happy and bright—and safe
DARKE COUNTY — According to the song, this is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the busiest—and most dangerous. ...
Holiday travel to reach the highest level on record
DAYTON — More than 103 million Americans—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA. This...
Schmidt a $100 certificate winner
Don Schmidt (left) of Greenville is the 11th winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Schmidt was the recipient o...
Lovett joins Greenville Police Department
GREENVILLE — Christian “Bryce” Lovett was sworn in as Greenville Police Department’s new policeman this week.The 2013 Greenvil...
Wayne HealthCare opens Senior Behavioral unit
GREENVILLE — Administrators, staff and members of the community gathered at an open house Monday to celebrate as the ribbon was cut to open Wayn...
Brickler a ‘winner’ from Winner’s
Julie Brickler of Greenville is the tenth winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Brickler (shown, right) was aw...
OPINION
Preacher’s Point: What will 2017 bring?
The title of this week’s column is: 2017?I hope the reason for the question mark is apparent; no one knows what will happen this year. We may ha...
DCCA News: Risky business with AutoBody
As their publicity materials repeatedly make clear, AudioBody is like no other act and their performance is indescribable; however, this column will a...
Versailles News: Six geese a-laying
Today is the sixth day of Christmas and as the song goes “on the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me six geese a-laying.”Did yo...
Some favorite Raber recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria spent the Christmas holiday visiting her husband’s family in Ohio. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorcas Raber, was tending ...
Back Around the House II: Christmas programs always a success
There is no such thing as a children’s Christmas program that fails.Year after year the adults in charge shake their heads and wonder how they e...
On Neff Road: One gift at a time
At Christmas when my granddaughters were little tykes, we made ornaments to give to random people. Wonderful things happened with this experience, hen...
BUSINESS
GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....
Safety Council donates to safe driving program
GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...
Park district disburses grants
GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...
7K new Ohio businesses filed in Nov. 2016
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Thursday that 7,732 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during November 2016, an i...
Shriners raise funds for children
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Shrine Club, in Greenville, Ohio, just made the Shriners Hospitals for Children a little happier.Shrine members me...