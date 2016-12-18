NEWS

Union City, Ohio, woman shot, suspect arrested

Greenville doctor suspended by state board

Christmas trees retain value

County OKs 2017 budget appropriations

Schafer is Arcanum library’s new director

County officials take oath

UC council transfers real estate

UNION CITY, Ohio — Mayor Zachary Pruitt called a recent special meeting of the Union City, Ohio, Village Council to order at 6 p.m., and adopted...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Lost Greenville Firefighter remembered

GREENVILLE – On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1932, people awoke to tragic front-page news.The Daily Advocate ran a story about the death of Greenville Fi...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Kasich vetoes energy, tax measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich issued a series of vetoes Tuesday, including one to a bill that would have made compliance with the ...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Keeping hearts beating

VERSAILLES — Ohio State Senator Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) thought passing Senate Bill 113, was a good choice.“Hands-only CPR and AED train...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Reid Health rate to increase 5.6%

RICHMOND, Indiana — Prices for everything seem to continually be on the rise. And the cost of health care is no exception.Citing continuing and ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Ansonia boys basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

Ohio State, Clemson could be close

Defense could be key for Ohio State vs. Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley, Tri-Village’s Allie Downing named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A pair of versatile basketball players who also are among the area’s best scorers are this week’s Daily Advocate athl...

December 31st, 2016 updated: December 31st, 2016. |  

Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Mississinawa Valley lost 62-33 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.Miami East led 12-11 throu...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Ansonia

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley eighth grade boys basketball team beat Ansonia 43-35 on Tuesday.Mississinawa Valley took a 7-5 first quarte...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Versailles junior varsity wrestling places 4th in home invitational

VERSAILLES – Versailles finished fourth and Greenville finished ninth in Versailles’ junior varsity wrestling invitational on Friday.Sprin...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Ansonia, Versailles bowling teams lose WOHSBC matches

NEW BREMEN – The Ansonia and Versailles bowling teams suffered losses in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference action on Thursday at Speedway...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Hittle Buick GMC donates to Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field

Hittle Buick GMC made a donation to the Friends of Harmon Field Friday afternoon. “Very glad to go it. I’m looking forward to all the new ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Christmas Coloring Contest Winners

Med student experiences rural medicine

Anderson is final ‘12 Days’ winner

Red Cross offers tips to make the holidays happy and bright—and safe

DARKE COUNTY — According to the song, this is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the busiest—and most dangerous. ...

December 25th, 2016 |  

Holiday travel to reach the highest level on record

Holiday travel to reach the highest level on record

DAYTON — More than 103 million Americans—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA. This...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Schmidt a $100 certificate winner

Don Schmidt (left) of Greenville is the 11th winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Schmidt was the recipient o...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Lovett joins Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE — Christian “Bryce” Lovett was sworn in as Greenville Police Department’s new policeman this week.The 2013 Greenvil...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Wayne HealthCare opens Senior Behavioral unit

GREENVILLE — Administrators, staff and members of the community gathered at an open house Monday to celebrate as the ribbon was cut to open Wayn...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Brickler a ‘winner’ from Winner’s

Julie Brickler of Greenville is the tenth winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Brickler (shown, right) was aw...

December 20th, 2016 |  

A Farewell

Today’s Challenges: Drawing without an eraser

Sweet & Sassy: Have a blessed 2017!

Preacher’s Point: What will 2017 bring?

The title of this week’s column is: 2017?I hope the reason for the question mark is apparent; no one knows what will happen this year. We may ha...

December 31st, 2016 |  

DCCA News: Risky business with AutoBody

As their publicity materials repeatedly make clear, AudioBody is like no other act and their performance is indescribable; however, this column will a...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Versailles News: Six geese a-laying

Today is the sixth day of Christmas and as the song goes “on the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me six geese a-laying.”Did yo...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Some favorite Raber recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria spent the Christmas holiday visiting her husband’s family in Ohio. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorcas Raber, was tending ...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Back Around the House II: Christmas programs always a success

There is no such thing as a children’s Christmas program that fails.Year after year the adults in charge shake their heads and wonder how they e...

December 28th, 2016 |  

On Neff Road: One gift at a time

At Christmas when my granddaughters were little tykes, we made ornaments to give to random people. Wonderful things happened with this experience, hen...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

Melody Line entertains BPW

Holiday Evening raises more than $40K

GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....

December 19th, 2016 |  

Safety Council donates to safe driving program

GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...

December 18th, 2016 |  

Park district disburses grants

GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...

December 18th, 2016 |  

7K new Ohio businesses filed in Nov. 2016

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Thursday that 7,732 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during November 2016, an i...

December 18th, 2016 |  

Shriners raise funds for children

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Shrine Club, in Greenville, Ohio, just made the Shriners Hospitals for Children a little happier.Shrine members me...

December 18th, 2016 |  

