Federal judge rejects Ohio’s new lethal injection process
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Thursday declared Ohio’s new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three executions, i...
Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Senate President Keith Faber (FAY’-bur) has been captured on canvas.The 51-year-old Republican from Celina (s...
St. Mary’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week
GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s School in Greenville will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week, starting Saturday.The National Catholic Education ...
Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dick and Rex Detling of Union City, Ohio were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 26th Annual GrowerR...
Bank announces promotions
GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced the promotion of Antonia Baker, Melanie Smith and Brandy Rhodehamel.Baker was promoted from Tr...
ODOT hears intersection feedback
GREENVILLE — Representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) were in Greenville Tuesday to discuss various plans for a nearby ...
Arcanum girls basketball team takes down Franklin Monroe with a buzzer beater
PITSBURG – After trailing for most of Saturday’s game Arcanum got a buzzer-beating shot by Stevie Johnting to lift the Lady Trojans to a 5...
Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?
COLUMBUS – The question can be asked if this year’s recruiting class will be the best ever at Ohio State.But the answer won’t be kno...
Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Twin Valley South
WEST ALEXANDRIA – Twin Valley South beat Mississinawa Valley by 1 point in Cross County Conference boys basketball action Friday night.Mississin...
Ansonia boys basketball team wins at Miami East
CASSTOWN – Led by Devyn Sink’s 32 points Ansonia held on to beat Miami East 59-57 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game Friday...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Bradford’s Mandi Bates, Arcanum’s Maverick Hildebrand named athletes of the week
DARKE COUNTY – Two seniors who had big breakthrough weeks are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.This week’s Daily Advo...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 28th, 2017. |
Versailles boys basketball team improves to 6-0 in MAC with win vs. Minster
VERSAILLES – Versailles led throughout Friday night’s game as the Tigers beat Minster 75-60 to improve to 6-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conf...
Free Radon Test Kits available
DARKE COUNTY — The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health and Union County Health Department i...
Blood bond born at Eldora ballroom
NEW WESTON, Ohio — Carolyn Kremer stood in the middle of the Eldora Speedway Ballroom dance floor, nearly empty on a summer afternoon except for...
Beginner Beekeeper class offered
CELINA — A “Beginning Beekeeping Class” will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richardson Bretz Memorial B...
Students can now apply to win scholarships for studies in ag-related fields
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Agriculture is one of the top hiring sectors in the U.S., but few high school and college students currently intend to pursue a...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Arthritis seminar planned
VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, will host a free seminar titled “Managing Arthritis from Head to ...
United Way taking applications for 2017 funding
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County United Way applications for 2017 funding are currently available.There are two types of funding applications, Pa...
Free advice to young career women
Sweet & Sassy: Always love your children
Son Jamie put another scare into me last weekend.Early Saturday morning, about 20 or 30 minutes after he went to bed around midnight, I heard a sound ...
Old-fashioned mentality is dangerous
Editor:I recently saw a picture from a Tri-Village varsity basketball game and was absolutely disgusted to see that all four of the players involved i...
DCCA News: For a good time, call DCCA
Some people are born to entertain—charismatic, witty, folk who are fun-to-be-with. John Latini, who will perform at Arcanum Historical Society&#...
Versailles News: The 3/50 Project
Perhaps you’ve heard of the 3/50 Project, which began in 2009. Its goal has been to promote shopping at locally owned, independent businesses, b...
Union City News: Volunteering for organizations
Much has been written and discussed about what is not happening, let us take a few moments to look at what is happening in your community. Living in U...
The Amish Cook: Gloria serves up taco pizza
How about dropping in and joining me on a sewing day?Today’s projects are for my brother Micah and his wife Rose, who are leaving on a trip. Mom...
Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery
NEW MADISON — Kennedy Vineyard is expecting to soon start a brewery at that location, 3911 State Route 722. They are naming it Big Rock Brewery....
January 20th, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |
Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses formi...
Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio
UNION CITY, Ohio — Steve Foreman Housing Furniture Shoppe has moved to its new location, 900 E. Elm St., where American Decorative Concrete used...
The Andersons to exit retail business
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...
County, Erwins seek EPA intervention
DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...
Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell
GREENVILLE — Current and former customers of Second National Bank (SNB), as well as the general public, were invited to send Steve Badgett off i...