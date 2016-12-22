NEWS

3:28 am |    

Women with CCWs on the rise

Women with CCWs on the rise
7:04 pm |    

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery
12:22 pm |    

Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president

Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president
3:55 pm |    

Dimmick fills pulpit at Versailles church

Dimmick fills pulpit at Versailles church
3:53 pm |    

Knitting the time away

Knitting the time away
7:37 pm |    

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio
Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment

Former Police chief unhappy about disbandment

NEW MADISON —Former New Madison Police Chief Chester Banks is unhappy about the way New Madison Council handled its recent decision to disband t...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Council nixes Erwin Bros. motion

GREENVILLE — A motion to scrap a pre-annexation agreement with the Erwin Bros. fuel stop was voted down during Greenville City Council’s m...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Race car enthusiast prepares for season

Race car enthusiast prepares for season

NEW MADISON — A look into Larry Wood’s shop gives you an idea of what is on his mind.The innovator has old tools over-filling antique cabi...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Cong. Davidson addresses Obamacare plans

Cong. Davidson addresses Obamacare plans

GREENVILLE — With many Americans concerned about the status of health care, all eyes are on what Congress and the newly inaugurated president wi...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

COLUMBUS — A graduate student from suburban New York has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut Joh...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Grand Jury activity

DARKE COUNTY — R. Kelly Ormsby, III, Prosecuting Attorney, released the following report on Grand Jury activity recently conducted by the Prosec...

January 17th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

1:40 pm |    

Bradford girls basketball team defeats Twin Valley South

Bradford girls basketball team defeats Twin Valley South
1:18 pm |    

Versailles boys basketball team takes control of the MAC championship race by beating Fort Recovery

Versailles boys basketball team takes control of the MAC championship race by beating Fort Recovery
6:00 am
Updated: 6:00 am. |    

Versailles’ Tanner Bey, Greenville’s Isabella Gable named athletes of the week

Versailles’ Tanner Bey, Greenville’s Isabella Gable named athletes of the week
Ansonia boys basketball team defeats National Trail

Ansonia boys basketball team defeats National Trail

ANSONIA – Ansonia beat National Trail 65-43 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Ansonia led 13-10 through one quarter an...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team overcomes slow start to beat Bradford

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team overcomes slow start to beat Bradford

PITSBURG – Despite playing from behind much of the night, the Franklin Monroe boys basketball team was able to defeat Bradford 55-48 in a Cross ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team edges Arcanum 54-51

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team edges Arcanum 54-51

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley made three free throws in the final 2.2 seconds to beat Arcanum 54-51 in a Cross County Conference boys basketb...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Jack Baldschun: One of Greenville’s best professional athletes

Jack Baldschun: One of Greenville’s best professional athletes

Jack Edward Baldschun was born in Greenville in 1936 to Henry and Regina (Kruckeberg) Baldschun and grew up on a farm outside Greenville.However, it w...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Ansonia girls basketball team wins at National Trail

Ansonia girls basketball team wins at National Trail

NEW PARIS – Ansonia traveled to National Trail Thursday evening for a Cross County Conference girls basketball game and came home with a 47-42 v...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Covington pulls away late to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team

Covington pulls away late to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team

GREENVILLE – Covington pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night to defeat the Greenville girls basketball team 59-45.Greenville’s ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

3:29 pm |    

Gourmet Dinner tickets available

Gourmet Dinner tickets available
2:47 pm
Updated: 2:47 pm. |    

Workforce Solutions presented to Greenville BPW

Workforce Solutions presented to Greenville BPW
6:41 pm |    

‘Nature Did It First” at DCP

‘Nature Did It First” at DCP
Workforce Solutions presented to Greenville BPW

Workforce Solutions presented to Greenville BPW

GREENVILLE — The Young Careerist Committee with Jennifer Bruns, Leigh Fletcher, and Karen Sink of the Greenville Business & Professional Wom...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Project FeederWatch continues

Project FeederWatch continues

GREENVILLE — Calling all birders! Join Darke County Park District, and participate in Project FeederWatch, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Optometrist joins Family Health

Optometrist joins Family Health

GREENVILLE — Family Health has announced that on Jan. 3, 2017, Dr. Lindsey King joined its practice.King joins Dr. Robert McLear and Dr. Krista ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Concerns in Ohio mount over any repeal of federal health law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio advocates of the federal health care law targeted by President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans said Wedne...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Author’s Night featuring Irvin

Author’s Night featuring Irvin

GREENVILLE — Mark those calendars for Author’s Night series 2017. The Friends of the Library sponsor these events each winter to enrich th...

January 9th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |  

OPINION

3:24 am |    

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Mid-Year Report

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Mid-Year Report
1:58 am |    

Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time

Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time
3:49 am |    

Versailles News: 40 years of wilderness wandering

Versailles News: 40 years of wilderness wandering
DCCA News: Pursuing the American dream

DCCA News: Pursuing the American dream

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s The Little House series of books chronicles the history of those stalwart pioneers who pursued the American dream as they...

January 20th, 2017 |  

St. Mary’s News: Computers are a fact of life

St. Mary’s News: Computers are a fact of life

I have made no secret of my deeply held belief that computers are sentient beings out to get us. However I am a reasonable woman who realizes that com...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Along the Garden Path: Bluestone perennial plants grown in Ohio

Along the Garden Path: Bluestone perennial plants grown in Ohio

When purchasing annuals and perennials, we like to buy from the people who actually grow them and not just shipped in to them. For perennials, we look...

January 19th, 2017 |  

The Amish Cook: Comfy comforters and fruity pizza

The Amish Cook: Comfy comforters and fruity pizza

It’s cold these days. It’s windy and downright cold. I don’t do as well with cold weather as my husband Daniel does. His pullover sw...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Back Around the House II: Checking the ‘in or out’ list

Back Around the House II: Checking the ‘in or out’ list

I was scanning the Home Life section of a newspaper when a headline caught my eye. “Is Your Home Style In or Out?”Normally I would never t...

January 18th, 2017 |  

A Grandparent’s Voice: Beyond the greasepaint

A Grandparent’s Voice: Beyond the greasepaint

“Clowns are pegs on which the circus is hung.” - P. T. Barnum.We walked down Clown Alley after the circus performance. Trunks scattered th...

January 18th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

7:04 pm |    

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery
7:37 pm |    

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio
5:05 am |    

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

The Andersons to exit retail business

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...

January 16th, 2017 |  

County, Erwins seek EPA intervention

DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...

December 27th, 2016 |  

SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

Melody Line entertains BPW

Melody Line entertains BPW

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club held their monthly meeting December 8 at the Brethren Retiremen...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Daily Advocate

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles