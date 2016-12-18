Christmas Drive raises over $30k for community
ID cards for county veterans starts Tuesday
Franklin Monroe boys basketball team loses to state-ranked Fort Recovery
Greenville boys basketball team defeats West Carrollton 72-54
Strong defense leads Arcanum girls basketball team past Bradford
NEWS
Two plead guilty in court
GREENVILLE — Two people pleaded guilty to felony charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.Allyson Setser, 24, listed by the court as...
What women should know about SS benefits
GREENVILLE – The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on August 14, 1935.In addition to several provisions...
Coates selected Darke County Fair grand marshal
GREENVILLE — Ken Coates Sr. has been selected to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Great Darke County Fair.Coates recently retire...
Woman charged with stealing $21k
GREENVILLE — A Greenville woman appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to face charges she stole thousands of dollars as an emplo...
Former Arcanum man faces 20 years
DARKE COUNTY — A former resident of Arcanum, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.Zane Wet...
Freezing rain slicks Darke County roads
DARKE COUNTY — Darke Countians woke up to to a wintry mix of precipitation, complete with freezing temperatures, winds and ice Tuesday morning.R...
SPORTS
Versailles girls basketball team defeats Russia
VERSAILLES – In a battle of neighboring schools the Versailles girls basketball team beat Russia 56-46 on Saturday afternoon.Versailles took a 1...
Mississinawa Valley’s Mikayla Stump, Ethan Bowman named athletes of the week
DARKE COUNTY – Two Mississinawa Valley basketball players who have excelled despite their teams’ struggles are this week’s Daily Adv...
Greenville boys basketball team defeats West Carrollton 72-54
GREENVILLE – Greenville pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night to defeat West Carrollton 72-54 in a matchup of Greater Western Ohio Conf...
Bradford boys basketball team defeats Mississinawa Valley
BRADFORD – Bradford beat Mississinawa Valley 37-27 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Bradford led 11-6 at the end of t...
Versailles boys basketball team defeats Marion Local
VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball team handed Marion Local its first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season with a 56-41 win o...
Ansonia boys basketball team wins at Tri-County North
LEWISBURG – The Ansonia boys basketball team outscored Tri-County North 23-10 in the fourth quarter Friday night to pull away for a 55-41 Cross ...
LIFE
EUM church to host women’s conference
GREENVILLE — On September 23, 1857, Manhattan businessman Jeremiah Lanphier hosted a prayer meeting at noon. While only six people showed up, wi...
J.R. Irvin to kick off Author’s Night series
GREENVILLE — Mark your calendars for a fabulous Author’s Night series 2017! The Friends of the Library sponsor these classy events each wi...
Driving while wearing headphones and earbuds is restricted in Ohio
DAYTON — Wearing earbuds, headphones, or the brand new AirPods, the wireless earbuds just unfurled by Apple, over both of your ears while drivin...
Museum to host historic dinner
VERSAILLES — On April 1 (no fooling), those at Versailles Area Museum will turn the clock back to an early spring night on Main Street in Versai...
Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.The fundi...
OPINION
Sweet & Sassy: Fasnacht episode enjoyed
After I interviewed Trent Fasnacht, a former Darke countian now living and working in South Carolina, a couple of weeks ago via telephone and email, I...
Mississinawa Valley’s annual district report
Editor:The purpose of this report, is to present citizens with an annual review of the Mississinawa Valley Local School District (MVLSD). This report ...
Versailles News: How’s it going?
What’s your New Year’s resolution and how’s it going so far? More than like your goal has something to do with fitness, health and o...
DCCA News: DCCA’s got some explaining to do
Before Darke County Center for the Arts presents We Banjo 3 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Feb. 4 as part of DCCA’s Artists Series, DCCA of...
The Amish Cook: Gloria’s wild game night
This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...
On Neff Road: Ask a man who owns one
Time seems to pass slowly on the farm, especially when you are waiting for something or someone to arrive.We girls waited for the mailman, hoping that...
BUSINESS
SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...
GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....
Holiday Evening raises more than $40K
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held its 19th annual Holiday Evening on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to help raise money f...
Safety Council donates to safe driving program
GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...
Park district disburses grants
GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...