Christmas Drive raises over $30k for community

ID cards for county veterans starts Tuesday

Local author shares advice

10:31 am
Weather service warns of freezing rain

Greenville opens new school

Chacon receives 5 years prison

Two plead guilty in court

GREENVILLE — Two people pleaded guilty to felony charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.Allyson Setser, 24, listed by the court as...

January 11th, 2017 |  

What women should know about SS benefits

GREENVILLE – The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on August 14, 1935.In addition to several provisions...

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Coates selected Darke County Fair grand marshal

GREENVILLE — Ken Coates Sr. has been selected to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Great Darke County Fair.Coates recently retire...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Woman charged with stealing $21k

GREENVILLE — A Greenville woman appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to face charges she stole thousands of dollars as an emplo...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Former Arcanum man faces 20 years

DARKE COUNTY — A former resident of Arcanum, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.Zane Wet...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Freezing rain slicks Darke County roads

DARKE COUNTY — Darke Countians woke up to to a wintry mix of precipitation, complete with freezing temperatures, winds and ice Tuesday morning.R...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Tri-County North girls basketball team claws past Mississinawa Valley

Franklin Monroe boys basketball team loses to state-ranked Fort Recovery

Ansonia boys basketball team loses at Union City

Versailles girls basketball team defeats Russia

VERSAILLES – In a battle of neighboring schools the Versailles girls basketball team beat Russia 56-46 on Saturday afternoon.Versailles took a 1...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Mississinawa Valley’s Mikayla Stump, Ethan Bowman named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two Mississinawa Valley basketball players who have excelled despite their teams’ struggles are this week’s Daily Adv...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Greenville boys basketball team defeats West Carrollton 72-54

GREENVILLE – Greenville pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night to defeat West Carrollton 72-54 in a matchup of Greater Western Ohio Conf...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Bradford boys basketball team defeats Mississinawa Valley

BRADFORD – Bradford beat Mississinawa Valley 37-27 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.Bradford led 11-6 at the end of t...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Versailles boys basketball team defeats Marion Local

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball team handed Marion Local its first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season with a 56-41 win o...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Ansonia boys basketball team wins at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – The Ansonia boys basketball team outscored Tri-County North 23-10 in the fourth quarter Friday night to pull away for a 55-41 Cross ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Optometrist joins Family Health

Author’s Night featuring Irvin

Darke Co. Parks offers January activities

EUM church to host women’s conference

GREENVILLE — On September 23, 1857, Manhattan businessman Jeremiah Lanphier hosted a prayer meeting at noon. While only six people showed up, wi...

January 9th, 2017 |  

J.R. Irvin to kick off Author’s Night series

GREENVILLE — Mark your calendars for a fabulous Author’s Night series 2017! The Friends of the Library sponsor these classy events each wi...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Driving while wearing headphones and earbuds is restricted in Ohio

DAYTON — Wearing earbuds, headphones, or the brand new AirPods, the wireless earbuds just unfurled by Apple, over both of your ears while drivin...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Museum to host historic dinner

VERSAILLES — On April 1 (no fooling), those at Versailles Area Museum will turn the clock back to an early spring night on Main Street in Versai...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.The fundi...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Arcanum News: Athletic Hall of Fame induction near

Today’s Challenges: Motivate yourself

Preacher’s Point: Things God wants you to take

Sweet & Sassy: Fasnacht episode enjoyed

After I interviewed Trent Fasnacht, a former Darke countian now living and working in South Carolina, a couple of weeks ago via telephone and email, I...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Mississinawa Valley’s annual district report

Editor:The purpose of this report, is to present citizens with an annual review of the Mississinawa Valley Local School District (MVLSD). This report ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Versailles News: How’s it going?

What’s your New Year’s resolution and how’s it going so far? More than like your goal has something to do with fitness, health and o...

January 13th, 2017 |  

DCCA News: DCCA’s got some explaining to do

Before Darke County Center for the Arts presents We Banjo 3 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Feb. 4 as part of DCCA’s Artists Series, DCCA of...

January 13th, 2017 |  

The Amish Cook: Gloria’s wild game night

This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...

January 12th, 2017 |  

On Neff Road: Ask a man who owns one

Time seems to pass slowly on the farm, especially when you are waiting for something or someone to arrive.We girls waited for the mailman, hoping that...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

Melody Line entertains BPW

SBA offers working capital loans to Ohio small businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small busines...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will temporarily close five factories next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots....

December 19th, 2016 |  

Holiday Evening raises more than $40K

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held its 19th annual Holiday Evening on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to help raise money f...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Safety Council donates to safe driving program

GREENVILLE — The Safety Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce awarded checks to two groups at Brethren Retirement Community during a l...

December 18th, 2016 |  

Park district disburses grants

GREENVILLE – A Darke County Park Board District Board Meeting took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, in...

December 18th, 2016 |  

