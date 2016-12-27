NEWS

8:51 pm |    

Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award

Detling Farms receive 14th Red Gold Master Grower award
8:50 pm |    

Bank announces promotions

Bank announces promotions
3:37 pm |    

ODOT hears intersection feedback

ODOT hears intersection feedback
3:34 pm |    

No peace for this old bridge?

No peace for this old bridge?
4:40 pm |    

Court hearing for car chase suspect

Court hearing for car chase suspect
3:26 pm
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
Price sentenced for breaking and entering

Price sentenced for breaking and entering

GREENVILLE – Anthony Austin Price, 22, was sentenced to jail and probation in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas, Friday.Price, of Ansonia, ...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Some Ohio colleges won’t act on state’s concealed carry law

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio say they don’t plan to take action on a new state law taking effect...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

2017 Agricultural Outlook meeting Feb. 3

DARKE COUNTY — What does 2017 look like for Western Ohio farmers and agricultural businesses?Learn what to expect this year during an agricultur...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown celebrates 150 years

Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown celebrates 150 years

FRENCHTOWN — Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown and its parish celebrated the 170th anniversary of the parish formation and the 150th ann...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Kyle McGlothin gets 14 years in prison for child sex crimes

Kyle McGlothin gets 14 years in prison for child sex crimes

GREENVILLE — Kyle L. McGlothin, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday for sexual battery.McGlothin pled guilty to an amended charge of ...

January 22nd, 2017 updated: January 22nd, 2017. |  

Woman gets jail time for drugs

Woman gets jail time for drugs

GREENVILLE — Sarah E. Bauer, 31, of Fountain City, Indiana received a sentence in Darke County Common Pleas Court, Friday, Jan. 20.Bauer pled gu...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:12 pm |    

Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 4 in AP state rankings

Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 4 in AP state rankings
10:11 pm |    

Tri-Village moves up to No. 2 in AP girls basketball state rankings

Tri-Village moves up to No. 2 in AP girls basketball state rankings
9:46 pm |    

Versailles wins regional quarterfinal wrestling match vs. Bluffton

Versailles wins regional quarterfinal wrestling match vs. Bluffton
Eldora celebrates 2016 season, crowns champions

Eldora celebrates 2016 season, crowns champions

ROSSBURG – Championship honors bestowed upon Jon Henry (DIRTcar Late Model), Jeff Koz (DIRTcar UMP Modified) and Rob Trent (DIRTcar Stock Car) b...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field raffling off photo of Ohio State icons

Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field raffling off photo of Ohio State icons

GREENVILLE – The Friends of Harmon Field Project Committee recently purchased a framed autographed picture titled “The Ohio State Icons.&#...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Bradford girls win powerlifting meet at Tri-Village

Bradford girls win powerlifting meet at Tri-Village

NEW MADISON – The Bradford girls won the team championship on Saturday at Tri-Village’s powerlifting meet.Bradford’s girls lifted 3,...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Union City

Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Union City

ANSONIA – The Ansonia girls basketball team lost to Union City, who is state ranked in Indiana, 54-43 on Tuesday.Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Bradford girls basketball team defeats Parkway

Bradford girls basketball team defeats Parkway

BRADFORD – With 36 points from Mandi Bates, the Bradford girls basketball team beat Parkway 53-43 Tuesday night.Bradford got off to a strong sta...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Greenville boys basketball team defeats Miamisburg

Greenville boys basketball team defeats Miamisburg

GREENVILLE – Trailing 13-7 midway through the first quarter, Greenville proceeded to go on a 17-0 run that propelled the Green Wave to an 83-75 ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

8:54 pm |    

Ted Grote photo sale at library

Ted Grote photo sale at library
2:09 pm |    

Adult mentors needed for Community Connectors program

Adult mentors needed for Community Connectors program
3:26 pm
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Fish Choice Pantry to provide free help with tax filing

GREENVILLE — The Fish Choice Pantry is one of 43 organizations across Ohio that will receive funding to support the expansion of their free tax ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Ted Grote photo sale at library

Ted Grote photo sale at library

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library will host the Ted Grote photo sale and open house on Friday, Jan. 27. At this time and for some weeks the...

January 25th, 2017 |  

DoD opens online Exchange shopping to veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense Department announced that veterans will soon be able to shop online at military exchanges.The policy change will ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Adult mentors needed for Community Connectors program

Adult mentors needed for Community Connectors program

DARKE COUNTY — January is National Mentoring Month and our community has programs that need adult mentors to help with positive impact on our yo...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Down to Earth Book Club to start up

Down to Earth Book Club to start up

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District has announced the Down to Earth Book Club’s winter reading selection.For the club’s fift...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

OPINION

3:05 am |    

Union City News: Volunteering for organizations

Union City News: Volunteering for organizations
2:23 am |    

The Amish Cook: Gloria serves up taco pizza

The Amish Cook: Gloria serves up taco pizza
3:58 am |    

On Neff Road: Singing owl praises

On Neff Road: Singing owl praises
Back Around the House II: As time passes, wardrobe grows

Back Around the House II: As time passes, wardrobe grows

I can remember way back in our good old days when our children were still little and I had one good dress at a time.It served for all dress-up occasio...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Virtue & Mischief: It is January in Ohio

Virtue & Mischief: It is January in Ohio

A few inexorable truths follow from this simple statement: The sky is a thin, gray soup. Precipitation, currently in the form of frigid rain, falls fr...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Death is inconvenient

Death is inconvenient

It seems that our lives are constantly coming into contact with death and whenever they do it is never convenient. Plans that have been made suddenly ...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Preacher’s Point: Looking for a church?

Preacher’s Point: Looking for a church?

Have you ever been in the position of looking for a church?People have various reasons for looking for a church. Maybe they have always been church go...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Mid-Year Report

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Mid-Year Report

The recent end of the first semester marks a great time to celebrate our district’s successes, reflect on where we have been and where we are he...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time

Sweet & Sassy: Wintertime can end any time

Thank goodness, we didn’t get some of the forecast weather that was predicted recently. I don’t mind it a bit that it passed over us.IR...

January 21st, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

8:50 pm |    

Bank announces promotions

Bank announces promotions
3:26 pm
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Family Health expands Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
7:04 pm
Updated: 2:50 pm. |    

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

Kennedy Vineyard near New Madison adding brewery

Secretary Husted: 2016 was Ohio’s 7th consecutive year of record business growth

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses formi...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

Foreman relocates furniture shoppe in Union City, Ohio

UNION CITY, Ohio — Steve Foreman Housing Furniture Shoppe has moved to its new location, 900 E. Elm St., where American Decorative Concrete used...

January 18th, 2017 |  

The Andersons to exit retail business

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANDE) announced Monday its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stor...

January 16th, 2017 |  

County, Erwins seek EPA intervention

DARKE COUNTY — A letter sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contends that the City of Greenville is holding the Erwin Bros. f...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

Well-wishers bid Second National’s Badgett farewell

GREENVILLE — Current and former customers of Second National Bank (SNB), as well as the general public, were invited to send Steve Badgett off i...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

Ohio minimum wage rises to $8.15 Jan. 1

DARKE COUNTY — Ohio workers currently earning minimum wage will see a small boost in their rate of pay come January 1, as the state’s mini...

December 27th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Daily Advocate

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles