Knasinskis marking their 50th

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Frank and Patricia (Meek) Knasinski are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday. They were married Aug. 28, 1966, at the Main Street Christian Church in Winchester by the Rev. Joseph Fitch.

The Knasinskis reside in Winchester. Frank retired from Greenville, Ohio, City Schools, as a high school and middle school science teacher and she is retired as a long-time Spanish teacher from Winchester Community High School.

They will celebrate the occasion with their children, Tanya (Michael) Malak and Jason (April) Knasinski and grandchildren Katy Malak, Kylie Malak and Eli Knasinski, all of Winchester.