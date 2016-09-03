Fletchers celebrate their 50th

GREENVILLE — Tom and Marvella Fletcher, 283 Ark Ave., Greenville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17. They were married in 1966 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie, Indiana, and have resided in Greenville since they were married.

They are the parents of two children, Annmarie Jenkins of Plainfield, Illinois, and Thomas Fletcher II of Columbus, Ohio. They have two granddaughters, Olivia and Anna Jenkins, of Plainfield, Illinois.

Tom is retired from Greenville National Bank and Marvella is retired form the City of Greenville where she served as city auditor and also retired from Wayne Hospital.

They will celebrate with a Mass on Sept. 18 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greenville, followed by a family dinner at Romer’s in Greenville.