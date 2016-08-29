Chicken supper kick off activities

NEW MADISON — New Madison American Legion Post 245 will kick off its fall activities with the Sept. 3 all-you-can-eat chicken supper from 5 p.m. to ?

The menu will consist of broasted chicken and potato wedges, baked beans, applesauce, salad, bar, coffee, bread and butter for $8. Carry-outs are available at 242 Fayette St., by calling 996-0095.

Each Monday, there will be a euchre party starting at 7 p.m. with an all money payout.

Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. will be Karaoke with Kris.

New this year is Date Night Friday moved from Firpo’s with cook’s choice of meat or seafood entree with two side dishes, dessert and coffee for $8 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Five dollar Burger and Fry Nite is scheduled for every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Breakfast at the Legion is open Monday through Friday from 7 to 1 0 a.m. with full menu cooked to order.

The last Sunday of each month there will be a Birthday Bash on tap with “Crazy Bingo” and free cake and ice cream.

All of these events are open to the public.