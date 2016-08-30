Upcoming activities at Arcanum Library

ARCANUM — School is starting across Darke County. That means homework, new family schedules, sports activities, and more. The Arcanum Public Library is offering plenty of activities to add to the list of things to do!

We are kicking off the school season with a “Reboot Your Brain” Jeopardy game for kids on Thursday, Sept. 1. Come on over after school at 3 until 4:30 for an afternoon filled with a variety of Jeopardy games.

What to do with all of the papers that come home from school? How about a portfolio to put them in for safe keeping? Drop in to the library on Friday, Sept. 2 anytime between 3 and 4:30, and make a portfolio of your own.

The very popular Storytime for preschool kids will be back beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. There are two sessions each Monday, at 10 and at 11 a.m. ”Come for a morning filled with stories, crafts, singing and fun!” said organizers.

Also on Mondays will be the afterschool program, AfterWords, for kids in grades 1-4. Kids can come over from 3:45 until 4:45 and play games, learn new things, make a craft, and hang out with friends. The first AfterWords will start on Monday, Sept. 12.

The library is starting a new program for kids in grades 5 and up. TNT (Tweens and Teens) will meet on Thursdays after school from 3 until 4:30. The first TNT will be on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Join us to help make this the place to be after school with learning, crafts, experiments, games, snacks, book reviews and more.”

After a short break, the crochet group is back in business. Whether you are a complete beginner, or are in the middle of a project, join us for a great time. The group will start back up on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30, and will meet every Thursday at the same time.

Our movie for the month of September will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 17. We will show “The Goonies” at 10 a.m. and popcorn will be served. What a great way to start the weekend as Monday, Sept. 19 is “Talk like a Pirate” day. “If you come into the library on that day, we will have activities to do on your own to help celebrate the fun day.”

Another brand new program this year is “Coffee, Cocoa, and Coloring” time for adults. Head over to the library on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. for a morning of hot beverages and coloring sure to relax and de-stress! Stay tuned to see if this turns into a regular program here.

“We hope you have a chance to try out one or more of our activities this month.”

If questions, call 937-692-8484. Check the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and find us on Facebook.