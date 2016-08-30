Fall Hiking Series: Goldenrods and Asters Hike

GREENVILLE — The air is turning crisp, as the autumn season grows closer. It’s time to hike!

“We are entering one of the best time to get out doors, and Darke County Parks has a variety of walking programs to offer,” said organizers.

To kick off the season, meet a naturalist for a goldenrods and asters hike on September 1 at 6 p.m. at Turkeyfoot Preserve on Bishop Road just off of State Route 121 South of Greenville.

Participants will explore the stunning colors of these fall-blooming flowers. For more information about this or any of the other exciting hikes in this season’s series or other Park District programs, please call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.