Pulse cars to be at museum Sunday

FORT RECOVERY — Professor Royce Ann Martin of Bowling Green State University has arranged for the Pulse/Lite Star Car Group to visit the Fort Recovery Museum on Labor Day Sunday.

The 10 to 15 Pulse cars will arrive around 10:30 a.m. and be at the site for 30 minutes and then travel on to Celina.

A Pulse vehicle is about 26 feet long by six feet wide and is licensed to travel on public highways. About 360 Pulse cars were produced from 1984 to 1990. This unusual car has a custom frame which is used with a fiberglass body. It is powered by a motorcycle engine.