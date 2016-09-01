Session set for STABLE accounts for disabled individuals

CASTINE — The Ohio Treasurer’s Office will hold an information session on the recently launched STABLE Accounts for Darke County and Preble county families and community members at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Castine Church of the Brethren Life Center, 624 U.S. 127, Arcanum.

STABLE Accounts are tax-free savings plans for individuals with disabilities. A representative from the treasurer’s office will be on hand to provide further information and to answer questions on how area residents can save and invest without losing needs-based benefits. For more information, visit www.stableaccount.com.