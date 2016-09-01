Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 1

GREENVILLE — Every 66 seconds, someone across the nation will develop Alzheimer’s disease. Every second, minute, and hour of each day, someone is impacted by dementia in your community. But you can do more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greenville Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Greenville City Park. It is free to register, and all are welcome to join us on Walk Day.

To register for the Walk, and pick up your very own Walk to End Alzheimer’s yard sign, the Greenville Walk Committee invites you to stop by Brookdale Greenville, 1401 North Broadway, on Thursday, September 1, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

In addition to yard signs, there will be other marketing collateral for you to pick up, as well as some prizes!

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s largest fundraiser and awareness event. By participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you are showing your community that you are ready for a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

For more questions on how to pick up yard signs or register for the Walk, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s disease is an epidemic, currently affecting more than 200,000 individuals in the state of Ohio. With your help, we can end this devastating disease together.

