High school “Big Buddy” mentors needed

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is excited to announce that another great year is in the works for the Big Buddies after-school program.

For the 17th program year, officials are seeking fun and energetic high school students who want an opportunity to give back to the community. This is an opportunity to obtain community service hours, as well as make a difference in the life of a child.

The Buddies program is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors volunteer to work with and mentor elementary school students two times per month. During these meetings, the high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This year’s program will focus on 7 Habits of Happy Kids and will also promote social and educational enhancing activities.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. The Big Buddies program has proven beneficial not only for the “Littles” but for the high school volunteers as well.

If interested in becoming a mentor in our High School Buddies program, call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622, email at [email protected] , or visit website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a United Way member agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Those who would like more information about becoming involved or information about other programs, may visit the agency web site at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call the Sidney office at 937-492-7611 or the Greenville office at 937-547-9622.

