Johnston Family program offered at Garst Museum

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Genealogical Society will sponsor the program, “The Johnston Family” on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.

The program will feature the story of the American frontier told through the eyes of John and Rachael Johnston and their 15 children. Colonel Johnston was an Indian agent in Miami County whose home is now a museum there.

The program will be presented by Marla Fair, who has written six historical fiction books; two of which are based on the Johnston family. Fair and her husband own and operate a gift shop and design firm, David Fair, on the square in Troy.

The presentation is free and open to anyone interested. It will be followed by refreshments and the genealogy meeting.