Greenville Municipal Concert Band to feature Chelsea Whirledge in final concert

GREENVILLE — The final concert of the 2016 Concerts in the Park series will be given this Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park. This week the Greenville Municipal Concert Band (GMCB) will perform music designed to give reflection to the many years of performances given in the Marling Band Shell. The concert will be directed by JR Price.

Featured this week will be the wonderful vocals of Chelsea Whirledge. Whirledge is a yearly performer with the band and she is returning this week to perform “My Heart Will Go On” from the mega hit movie Titanic, the Josh Groban hit “You Raise Me Up” and “The Blessing” as popularized by Celtic Woman. Whirledge is currently the High School Vocal Music Teacher for Greenville City Schools.

This week the GMCB will feature music selections to pay tribute to the many types of concerts held at the Marling Band Shell over the years. The overture for the evening will be the very beautiful English Folk Song Suite by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Our March selections will be those of Henry Fillmore. The band will also feature percussionists William Shoemaker from Phillipsburg, Ohio and his student from Troy, Ohio Kyle Miller performing “Duet-To-It.” The band will also perform the beautiful “Irish Tune from the County Derry” by Percy Aldridge Grainger. We will close our performance Sunday with “God Bless America” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

“We hope you will join us for our last evening of music in the park for 2016 this Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. Plenty of seating is available or you are very welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to sit upon,” said organizers.