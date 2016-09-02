Session set for STABLE accounts for individuals with disabilities

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Treasurer’s Office and the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold an information session on the recently launched STABLE accounts for Darke and Preble County residents.

Fueled by the federal ABLE Act, STABLE accounts are tax free savings plans for individuals with disabilities, allowing them to save and invest money without losing eligibility for needs based benefits. An eligible individual is someone who developed their disability before the age of 26 and has been living with their disability for at least one year.

A representative from the Treasurer’s Office will be on hand to provide more information and to answer questions.

The event will be at 5 p.m. on September 6 at the Lighthouse Christian Center located at 5256 Sebring Warner Road in Greenville. For more information, visit www.stableaccount.com.