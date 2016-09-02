Board planning several meetings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will have several meetings in September, as follows:

• On Sept, 8th at 8:30 a.m., the Board will meet to proof the official ballot for the Nov. 8 Presidential General Election.

• The board will meet at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 to declare the polls open for the Special Congressional Primary (Democratic Only) Election and to also conduct the September board meeting.

• On Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. the official canvass of the Sept. 13 Special Congressional Primary (Democratic only) Election will be conducted.

The board meets in the board of elections office located at 300 Garst Ave. in Greenville.

