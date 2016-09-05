Winery hosts fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

ARCANUM — AR Winery, 3564 Gordon Landis Rd., Arcanum, will be hosting a Wine Tasting Fundraiser to benefit the WALK to END ALZHEIMER’S.

Join the Lentz /Flatter team on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. for a fun evening that includes: Wine tastings with complementary food samples, a silent auction and live music.

Admission is a $20 donation or for two people it’s $35.

Tickets are available at A.R.Winery or Dorthy Lentz by calling 937-548-8090.

“Please come join us and help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research into methods of treatment, prevention, and ultimately a cure. This is a terrible disease that effects millions of Americans,” said organizers.