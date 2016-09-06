Village Green to host Wine & Art charity event

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus, a provider of senior health and hospitality services, invites community members to join them for their Wine and Art Charity Event on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus.

“When it comes to relaxation, there’s nothing like a glass of wine and a fresh canvas!” said organizers.

For $45, attendees of the Wine and Art Charity Event will be treated to wine by the Winery at Versailles, cheese and crackers, bruschetta, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages as they paint a beautiful picture of a harvest moon.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Darke County United Way. Seating is limited! Interested parties are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. by calling 937-548-1993. Village Green Health Campus is proud to offer events that benefit Darke County community members.

Staff report

Village Green Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of our customers. To learn more about Village Green, please contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993 or visit our website at www.villagegreenhc.com.

