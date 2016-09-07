Retired teachers to hold meeting

GREENVILLE — Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Brick Broom at Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St.

The luncheon meal, catered by Nancy Isch Custom Cakes and Catering, will consist of baked steak with gravy, broccoli casserole, scalloped potatoes, pasta salad, rolls, assorted desserts, coffee, water and punch.

Cost of the meal is $8 (with checks to be made payable to DCRTA).

For the program, Kelly Fliehman will give a short presentation on the “back-pack” program, and Darlene Ruzicka, immediate past president of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, will speak on “Changes at ORTA.”

Dues collection for 2017 will begin at the September meeting. DCRTA dues are $7 ($3 if 85 years or over ) and ORTA dues are $30. Both DCRTA and ORTA dues may be paid at this meeting.

To make reservations, contact Jean Kelly by Sept. 8, using any of the following contact information: Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304 or 937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer) or at [email protected]

DCRTA invites anyone to join the association.

“You do not have to be a retired educator; you just need to have a great interest and the love of education,” said a spokesperson.