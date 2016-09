COLDWATER — The New Idea Reunion for all salaried and union employees and spouses is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Shelter House, 3720 State Route 118, 1 ½ miles south of Coldwater.

Food will be available at 4:30 p.m., and prizes will be given away at 4 p.m. (must be present to win) for employees only.

“Bring your lawn chairs and drinks and enjoy an afternoon of socializing,” said organizers.