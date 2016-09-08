Annual Ham & Bean & Chile fundraiser Sept. 10

COVINGTON — The Newberry Covington Historical Society will hold their annual Ham & Bean & Chili Dinner Fundraiser on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Historical Fort Rowdy Museum located at 101 E. Spring St., Covington, OH 45318.

All proceeds benefit the Newberry Covington Historical Society. All you can eat for only $6. Also pies for sale and Suzie’s Big Dipper ice cream.

Beginning at 11:58 a.m. there will be live entertainment with the National Anthem performed by Trinity Bates of the Covington Christian Church.

Additional displays are the Covington Garden Display and American Civil War Display with Living Historians of St. Benedict’s Old Roman Catholic Church of Covington, Ohio.

New members are wanted and volunteers are needed!