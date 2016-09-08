Church to host blood drive

GREENVILLE — Pleasant View Missionary Church in Greenville will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the SonLife Center, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.