Grand Lake St. Marys Fall Festival this weekend

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake St. Marys State Park 4th Annual Fall Festival and campout is fast approaching, this family friendly event will be held in the campground on September 9-11.

The weekend will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages. The festivities will include a car cruise-in, kid’s games and activities, farmer’s market, food, musical entertainment, canoe and kayak demonstration, arts and craft vendors and much more.

Back by popular demand will be the display of the Dredge Support Equipment (all the equipment that is needed to support the Dredge Program – including bulldozers, excavators, etc) and Touch-A-Truck events. Both events will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Dredge Support Equipment will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. near the basketball court and the Touch-A-Truck will be held from 12-2 p.m. in the campground visitor’s parking lot.

This year’s event will feature DJ Jeff Knittle on Friday evening and on Saturday afternoon during the car cruise-in and the Lonesome Train band on Saturday evening. On Sunday, The Sunday School Band from St. Paul’s UCC will be playing at 1 p.m. on the stage.

The fun-filled weekend’s events will begin on Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.

Admission to the Fall Festival is free and open to the public. Camping will be available at regular rates either by reservation or first come-first serve basis. There are still open vending spots for arts and craft vendors or the farmer’s market, if you are interested in participating please call the park office at 419-394-3611 for further details.