Local businesses sponsor Greenville Schools activities

GREENVILLE — Four Greenville businesses have signed up to sponsor Greenville Varsity home football games this fall by donating money for every touchdown made by the Green Wave. Money that adds up to help in the efforts to raise funding for the Greenville Schools Foundation which in turn, helps to fund activities for students in the Greenville City Schools.

Committing to sponsorships this year are: Second National Bank, SVG Motors, Greenville Federal and Greenville National Bank.

The trustees of the foundation wish to thank these local businesses for their support of Greenville students.

Come cheer at Harmon Field as the Green Wave battles these opponents at home this fall:

Friday, Sept. 9 – Urbana

Friday, Sept. 23 – Trotwood

Friday, Sept. 30 – Vandalia Butler

Friday, Oct. 14 – Tippecanoe (Homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 21 – Troy (Senior Night)

GO WAVE!