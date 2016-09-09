Summer reading winners at library

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading 2016 was a smash hit with 466 patrons participated by submitting 2,954 entries. Eighteen weekly prizes were awarded plus the three grand prizes to the following winners:

The YMCA Package went to Gary Brown. It consisted of a 3-month Adult Membership to the Darke County Y, a $25 Subway gift certificate, a decorative wooden crate, water bottle, and beach towel.

The SNAP Fitness Package was won by Tracy Dirkson. This prize consisted of a 3-month Adult Membership to the Darke County SNAP Fitness gym, a $25 Subway gift certificate, a decorative storage box, an Adidas gym bag, and water bottle.

The Yoga Package went to Rise Labig. It consisted of a 3-month Adult Membership to Nature’s Heart Yoga Studio (formerly elementsLife), a $25 Subway gift certificate, a decorative wooden crate, a Manduka yoga mat, and water bottle.

“Many thanks to the YMCA, SNAP Fitness, and Nature’s Heart for their generous donations to the Library’s Summer Program. And congratulations to all our participants and winners! The Library offers materials and activities for all age groups, lifestyles, and diverse tastes. Stay involved with your public Library!” said organizers.

Gary Brown seen with Librarian Deb Cameron won the YMCA package. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Winner.1-2-.jpg Gary Brown seen with Librarian Deb Cameron won the YMCA package. Tracy Dirkson who is seen with Librarian Warren Richards won the SNAP Fitness package. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Winner.2-2-.jpg Tracy Dirkson who is seen with Librarian Warren Richards won the SNAP Fitness package. Rise Labig seen with Librarian Jonell Haupt won the Yoga Package. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Winner.3-2-.jpg Rise Labig seen with Librarian Jonell Haupt won the Yoga Package.