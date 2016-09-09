Wayne HealthCare sponsors SUNshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare is proud to serve as a major sponsor of the SUNshine 5K Run/Walk on September 17 in Greenville City Park.

Hosted by the Darke County Foundation, the event will welcome hundreds of participants and raise funds for five local non-profit organizations: Bunco 4 Breast Cancer, Brethren Retirement Community (Senior Fitness), DeColores Montessori School, St. Mary’s School, and Team AddieGirl for Dayton Children’s. These organizations will receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

“Wayne HealthCare’s mission to provide quality care and promote wellness close to home speaks for itself. As a key community partner, we are pleased to support health and wellness initiatives to make our community healthier,” said Terri Flood, marketing director at Wayne HealthCare.

Runners and walkers at the SUNshine 5K will enjoy a scenic 5K route with age-group awards, great door prizes, and a variety of post-race drinks, snacks and homemade cookies. Free childcare is available.

To register, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Entry fee is $15 if registered by Sept. 7 (includes long-sleeve tech shirt); $20 after Sept. 7 (limited shirts available); and $5 for kids age 14 and under (no shirt).

The race begins at 8:30, with a free kids 800-meter fun run at 8:20. The SUNshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

The Darke County Foundation enriches the quality of life for Darke County residents by receiving, administering and distributing charitable gifts for the benefit of the community. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

