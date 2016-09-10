Register for Lead the Way Tractor Cruise

GREENVILLE — The Live United and Ride United will be held on Sept. 24 for the 11th Annual Lead the Way Tractor Cruise presented by Jordan Insurance Agency.

Anyone with a tractor is invited to ride in the Darke County United Way Tractor Cruise, and the community is invited to come out to watch the tractors and enjoy shopping locally.

This event is being held in conjunction with Days of Harvest in Downtown Greenville and Prairie Days at Shawnee Prairie, so spend the entire weekend in Greenville. The Tractor Cruise will be parading through town at 10 am, beginning at the fairgrounds, traveling down Fair Street to Washington, from Washington onto Broadway, around the traffic circle, onto Main Street, and traveling back to the fairgrounds via Chestnut Street/Fort Jefferson Avenue.

“We would like to give special thanks to the City of Greenville, Greenville Police Department, and the Darke County Agricultural Society for help with this event,” said orgnizers.

The Tractor Cruise embodies the heart of Darke County, agriculture, and brings it front and center into the United Way’s event to help those in need.

“We would love to have at least 50 tractors in this year’s parade,” organizers said. “Please call the United Way office at 547-1272 to register. Registration is $15 and includes lunch and a Tractor Cruise t-shirt. All proceeds support the Darke County United Way’s local programs to strengthen education, health and stability. We encourage all riders to collect pledges for the United Way. There will be prizes for the largest amount of pledges collected. Please register today. We would like to have registrations turned a few days before the event. Pledges can be turned in to the United Way office on Sept. 16 or the morning of the ride. If you are riding please meet at the fairgrounds at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24.”

They went on, “The Lead the Way Tractor Cruise would not be possible without the support of our amazing sponsors which include Jordan Insurance Agency; Cooper Farms; Cornerstone Construction; Crop Production Services; Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln; Farm Power of the Past; Keller Grain & Feed; Medicine & More; Rebsco, Inc.; Second National Bank; SISCO – Superior Implement & Supply Co.; Trupointe Cooperative; and The Whistle Stop Bar & Grill.

For more information, to register a tractor, or to sponsor this event, contact the United Way office at 547-1272 or via email at [email protected]

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractorcruiseWEB.jpg