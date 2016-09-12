Prairie Pollinators at Park P.A.L.S.

GREENVILLE — Darke County Park District invites children in kindergarten through second grade to join them on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon to explore pollinators during Park P.A.L.S.

There are butterflies, bees, and more. Students will discover the importance of pollinators while they hike the trails and get up close and with these winged wonders. Participants will also do a cool craft, so children are encouraged to bring their creativity, sense of adventure, and a friend.

Park P.A.L.S. is a series of monthly programs designed for students of this age group who are interested in nature. P.A.L.S. stands for Practicing And Learning Stewardship, and its mission is to develop future earth stewards through meaningful educational opportunities and hands-on experiences in the natural world.

A fee of $3 is charged for the program, and pre-registration is required. For any questions about the Park P.A.L.S. program or any other Park District programs or to register for the September class, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165.