5th Annual “Run for the Rails 5K Run/Walk” planned

BRADFORD — Whether walker or runner, experienced or beginner, all are welcome to run the rail! The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will host its 5th annual Run for the Rails 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 8.

All activities will be held at the Bradford Church of the Brethren Refinery Coffee House (corner of Miami Ave. and Oakwood Street in Bradford, Ohio.)

The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. rain or shine, with same-day registration 7 to 7:45 a.m. Participants who pre-register before September 23 are ensured a free event t-shirt and a $20 entry fee. Those who register after 9/23 will not receive a shirt, but registration fees are $15.

There will also be a one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. for children. To participate, there is a $2 entry fee, same-day registration and the opportunity to win prizes for all participants.

There will be a top three male/female finisher award in 14 divisions, top male/female and team overall awards, free breakfast, refreshments and door prizes following the event.

All proceeds from the Run for the Rails 5K event will benefit the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum’s capital improvement fund.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BORM-Logo.jpg