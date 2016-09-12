Golf cart scavenger hunt slated

UNION CITY, Indiana/Ohio — The second annual Union City, Indiana/Ohio Chamber of Commerce Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

Those interested may register at 9 a.m. at Union City Pizza Hut, where there is unloading space available.

Cost is $10 per cart, regardless of number on cart.

Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

For questions, call Susie Norton at 765-220-6373, Ron Pruitt at Union city Pizza Hut at 765-964-7590 or Carla Benge at the Union Chamber of Commerce at 765-964-5409.