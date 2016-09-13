Chicken dinners to benefit Darke County United Way

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a Romer’s Chicken dinner?
The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Oct. 5 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.
The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner roll.
Tickets are $7.50 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E. Main St. between 4 and 6 p.m.
“Simply drive through and dinner is ready,” said organizers. “To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office located at 207 E. Fourth St. in Greenville.”