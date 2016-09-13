Myers promoted to fire captain

Daniel Myers (left) is sworn in by acting Greenville Mayor John Burkett (right) Tuesday. Myers, a nine-year veteran with the Greenville Fire Department, was promoted from lieutenant to captain. He was joined by his wife, Lacie, and daughter, Kenzie (center).

Daniel Myers (left) is sworn in by acting Greenville Mayor John Burkett (right) Tuesday. Myers, a nine-year veteran with the Greenville Fire Department, was promoted from lieutenant to captain. He was joined by his wife, Lacie, and daughter, Kenzie (center).