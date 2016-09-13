Posted on by

Myers promoted to fire captain


Daniel Myers (left) is sworn in by acting Greenville Mayor John Burkett (right) Tuesday. Myers, a nine-year veteran with the Greenville Fire Department, was promoted from lieutenant to captain. He was joined by his wife, Lacie, and daughter, Kenzie (center).


Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

