Schoolhouse participating in Ohio Open Doors tours

GREENVILLE — Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act with special, behind-the-scenes tours and talks at buildings and historic places all over Ohio including Darke County. Ohio Open Doors is a statewide effort where building and landmark hosts open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR would like to invite everyone to the open house of the Studabaker Schoolhouse located on State Route 49 at the south Greenville city limits. The open house is on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

The Studabaker Schoolhouse was the first brick schoolhouse in Darke County. The schoolhouse was built in 1840 on the Studabaker homestead.

Studabaker Schoolhouse was deeded to the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR on Nov 20, 1934. Mrs. Grant, regent of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR received the deed in Oct. 1934 and the official formal announcement of the gift was in April 1935. Restoration by the chapter was completed in 1937. During the earlier years after acquiring the landmark, Fort GreeneVille Chapter periodically held meetings, guest days, and picnics at the property. Presently, Fort GreeneVille Chapter periodically holds open houses and flag raising ceremonies at the property.

The Studabaker Schoolhouse was placed on the National Register of Historical Places along with the Studabaker Homestead on June 15, 1978, by the United States Department of the Interior. The Treaty City Amateur Radio Association currently uses the schoolhouse as a clubhouse. They held their first meeting at the Studabaker Schoolhouse on May 1, 1953. TCARA celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2011.

Also on Saturday, ther Darke County landmarks will be open for tours: Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall (Greenville), Studabaker Schoolhouse (Greenville), Greenville Public Library Tour (Greenville), Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum (Bradford) and Greenville Union Cemetery (Greenville).

Pictured: DAR member Helen Wright as docent to the Studabaker Schoolhouse

