Premier Health sponsors SUNshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Premier Health is proud to serve as a major sponsor of the SUNshine 5K Run/Walk on Saturday in Greenville City Park.

Hosted by the Darke County Foundation, the event will feature hundreds of participants and raise funds for five non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Dayton Children’s, Brethren Retirement Community (Senior Fitness), Bunco 4 Breast Cancer, DeColores Montessori, and St. Mary’s School, Greenville.

These organizations will receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. Its Greenville facility, the Good Samaritan Health Center, is located across from Wayne HealthCare at 742 Sweitzer St. The facility houses the cardiology practice of Dayton Heart Center Greenville plus other medical specialties.

Runners and walkers at the SUNshine 5K will enjoy a scenic 5K route with age-group awards, door prizes, and a variety of post-race drinks, snacks and homemade cookies. Free childcare is available. Entry fee is $20 (limited long-sleeve shirts available); and $5 for kids age 14 and under (no shirt).

Registration begins at 7 a.m. at shelter #3. Kids fun-run is at 8:20, and the 5K begins at 8:30. The SUNshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

The Darke County Foundation enriches the quality of life for Darke County residents by receiving, administering and distributing charitable gifts for the benefit of the community. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sunshine5KWEB.jpg