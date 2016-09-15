Bradford Railroad Museum presents: Wine and Art

BRADFORD — All are invited to attend the annual Wine & Art event at the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum (BORM), featuring pottery by local artist, Gloria Honeyman. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7-9 p.m. at the museum (200 N. Miami Ave., Bradford), a historic building, built in 1919.

“We are excited to share the history of the Bradford railroad in our beautiful new building,” said Marilyn Kosier, president of the BORM Board of Trustees. “I think people will be surprised to see this hidden gem of Darke County, and it’s an absolute bonus that Gloria Honeyman will share her work with us.”

Event attendees can expect hors d’oeuvres, craft beer and local wine. There will also be a “hobo” auction and raffle with the potential to take home pottery by local artists, antiques and delectable and homemade baked goods.