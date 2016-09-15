2016 WACO Fly-In and Homecoming set

TROY — Plans are underway for the 2016 WACO Fly-In & Homecoming set for September 16-18.

“Troy was the home of the WACO Factory which was the largest manufacturer of civil aircraft in the country during the 1920’s and 30’s and the WACO Fly-In is a celebration of the beautiful airplanes produced by the WACO company in Troy, Ohio and the men and women who flew them,” said organizers.

This event, which is open to the public, features the return of approximately 20 or more vintage WACO biplanes as well as other general aviation aircraft.

Weather permitting, WACO will offer bi-plane rides on Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday for $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance from WACO by calling 937-335-9226 or at the event. Rides are on a first come, first served basis.

Many Vintage WACOs will be on display on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Rocket building for kids will be available Saturday at 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the children’s tent with an RC candy drop at 3 p.m.

On Sunday the rocket building will be at 1 p.m. Come watch a demonstration of ultralights from the Dayton Ultralights Club from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Careflight from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“This event is a great photo opportunity to see (and hear) these beautiful aircraft in the air.”

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students, children under school age free. Veterans are $5. Fly-In is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.