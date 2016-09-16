Whirlpool and Hobart retirees picnic slated

GREENVILLE — The Whirlpool and Hobart retirees will meet at noon on Monday, Sept. 19 for the annual picnic at Lucas woods, 6047 Children’s Home-Bradford Road.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a covered dish and eating utensils. Meat, etc., will be furnished. A lawn chair would be useful also.

There is a covered shelter in case of rain.

Spouses and friends are also welcome.

“This is a good way to renew old acquaintances,” said organizers. “Old pictures are always enjoyed. Any questions, call 548-2608.”

There will be no group breakfast that morning.