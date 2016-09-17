Rules released for Pumpkin Show decoration contest

BRADFORD — The 88th annual Bradford Pumpkin Show will celebrate the 150th Year Sesquicentennial of the Village of Bradford, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2, with a new event to the show this year.

Instead of the usual House and Property Decorating contest, residents are asked to decorate one of the light poles that line Miami Avenue and Main Street. The theme is “Travel Through Time With Us as Bradford Celebrates 150 years.”

Poles are to be decorated to depict anything pertaining to the last 150 years; History fashion, inventions, sports, entertainment, famous people, or anything else that has meaning to the last 150 years. There will be $1,500 in total prize money awarded to the winners of the decorated poles.

“However, if you have fall decorations, pumpkins and lights that you would like to put up on your home, we are encouraging individuals and businesses to still decorate your property to add to the festivities,” organizers said.

There are three divisions within the event:

• Individuals, families, friends, businesses, churches, clubs or organizations. There will be six winners in this division, each receiving $150.

• Elementary class or organization, one winner of $150.

• Grades 6-12 class, organization, or sports team, one winner of $150.

A People’s Choice award of $150 will also be awarded by popular vote. Votes for People’s Choice will be cast at Patty’s IGA, where doughnuts and cider will be available, sponsored by the Pumpkin Show Committee. A random drawing of $150 will be held from all entries not winning another prize.

Decorations will be judged on Oct. 2, beginning at dusk. They must be torn down by noon on Oct. 9 by noon.

Poles will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Call now if you are interested in participating,” organizers said. “Chairpersons for the event are Glenna Curry (448-2897) April Brubaker (417-3049) and Rita Leis (901-3758).”

Rules for pole decorating 2016:

1. Entries must be pre-registered and have pole number by Friday, Sept. 23. Pole number must be visible in the display by judging.

2. All entries must use some live pumpkins in display. They will be judged in part on the creative use of pumpkins.

3. Display must be lit. “There is a plug at the top of the pole to light up your display with your lights,” it was stated.

4. One pole per entry; however, a group or organization may enter one particular pole.

5. Entry must be ready to be judge on Sunday, Oct. 2 by 7 p.m.

6. Those entering may not consult with the judges.

7. All winners will be notified no later than Monday, Oct. 3 by 7 p.m.

8. Winnings may be picked up at the secretary’s office after the parade on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Also, awards will be placed on the winning display.

9. Absolutely no tape may be used on poles. May use zip ties to hold the materials to the poles.

10. Display items must be kept out of the way of both sidewalk and street traffic.

11. Decorations may only go 8 feet up the pole.

12. Display must be torn down by Sunday, Oct. 9 by noon, or all items will be discarded.