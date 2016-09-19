AAA celebrates National Child Passenger Safety Week

DAYTON — National Child Passenger Safety Week runs from Sept. 18 until the 24. AAA will host several events to celebrate.

Car Seat Round-up (Sept. 19-24)

AAA will pay a $5 “bounty” for any *outlawed car seat

Bounty offered at all Miami Valley area AAA office locations

Limit two bounty rewards per family

What is an outlawed seat?

Seats obtained from an unknown source (garage sale, purchased used, etc.)

Seats that are expired

Seats that have been in a crash

AAA Booster Seat Giveaway will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the AAA downtown location, 825 S. Ludlow St., Dayton.

There are restrictions/requirements such as:

Must be WIC eligible

Appointments are required

Child must be present

Child must be at least 4 years old, weight between 40 and 100 pounds and be under 57” tall.