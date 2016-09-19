Posted on by

AAA celebrates National Child Passenger Safety Week


Staff report

DAYTON — National Child Passenger Safety Week runs from Sept. 18 until the 24. AAA will host several events to celebrate.

Car Seat Round-up (Sept. 19-24)

  • AAA will pay a $5 “bounty” for any *outlawed car seat
  • Bounty offered at all Miami Valley area AAA office locations
  • Limit two bounty rewards per family

What is an outlawed seat?

  • Seats obtained from an unknown source (garage sale, purchased used, etc.)
  • Seats that are expired
  • Seats that have been in a crash

AAA Booster Seat Giveaway will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the AAA downtown location, 825 S. Ludlow St., Dayton.

There are restrictions/requirements such as:

  • Must be WIC eligible
  • Appointments are required
  • Child must be present
  • Child must be at least 4 years old, weight between 40 and 100 pounds and be under 57” tall.

