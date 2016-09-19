Lively entertainment set for Prairie Days

GREENVILLE — Looking for some local, free entertainment? Prairie Days has a full schedule of entertainers on the outdoor stage and around the festival grounds.

Visit Shawnee Prairie for the festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission and parking are free!

Darke County Civic Theater will present an old-fashioned melodrama three times during the festival. Saturdays performances will take place at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Sunday’s performance will take place at 3:30 p.m.

“A Penny Saved…Or…The Widow Rootstock Fully Loaded” is the title of this year’s melodrama and is produced with special arrangements by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. Dastardly villain Fourberie Blackguard visits the home of the Widow Rootstock, demanding she pay back money that the late Mr. Rootstock borrowed from him. (At least that’s what he claims!) Of course, the poor widow doesn’t have the money, leaving her no choice but to turn over the deed to the ranch. Luckily, the three Rootstock daughters aren’t willing to give in so easily!

The chase is on when young Penny swipes the deed and runs off to “the secret hiding place’ with it! Blackguard tries every trick in the book to force the oldest daughter to fetch her sister and return the deed, but she’s no shrinking violet. Shirley is as clever as her sisters, so when she figures out she’s being followed as she takes food to Penny, she leads Blackguard’s sidekick on a hysterical, wild journey over hill and cliff. So with the girls so ably handling Blackguard’s devious attempts, what is our hero, Deputy Dewey Dauntley, to do? Why he’s out rescuing Biddy, the Rootstock’s maid, from snakes, horses, bees and even chickens! Doesn’t he understand that heroes are supposed to rescue heroines in melodramas?!

There are also several musical performances to enjoy. Saturday at 1 p.m. will feature a concert from the Silver Grass Band. Sunday features back-to back-performances. At 12:30 p.m. Berachah Valley, a bluegrass, Americana, and gospel band will perform followed by the Thien Snipps at 2 p.m.

All of these performances are free and fun for the whole family. For more information on Prairie Days, contact the Darke County Park District at 937- 548-0165 or visit their website at www.darkecountyparks.org.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_prariedaysentertainmentWEB.jpg