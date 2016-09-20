Elementary Principal to be honored by Ohio Association

UNION CITY — Principal of Mississinawa Valley Elementary School, Stephanie Klingshirn, has been elected to serve as president of the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators for the 2016-2017 school year.

Klingshirn’s dedication to education has spanned 23 years, with 17 years of experience as an elementary principal at schools in Piqua City and Union City, Ohio. As OAESA president, she represents more than 1,600 elementary and middle-level school administrators both in Ohio and nationally.

“I just have to say what an honor and privilege it is! It is incredibly humbling as I am representing hardworking elementary administrators from across the state,” Klingshirn said.

She will be honored by OAESA Executive Director Dr. Julie Davis and the association’s Board of Directors at a President’s Reception at her school on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Staff report

ABOUT OAESA The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators serves Ohio’s pre-K, elementary and middle level school administrators, as well as central office administrators who have an interest in pre-K through grade 8 education. OAESA’s purpose and mission is to bring about a more complete understanding of the objectives of elementary and middle level school administrators; to promote professional growth, status, and welfare of elementary and middle level administrators, to cooperate with organizations who share mutual interests in promoting the cause of quality education and services; and to work for the continuous improvement of Ohio’s elementary and middle level schools. For more information, visit www.oaesa.org.

