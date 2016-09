GREENVILLE — Wayne Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring its 2016 Fall Masquerade Jewelry Sale, where each item is $5.

The sale will run continually around the clock from 10 p.m. Sept. 28 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30.

It will be located in the lobby of Wayne HealthCare.

Proceeds benefit Wayne HealthCare and Wayne Hospital Auxiliary, Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted.