Nominations open for 2017 Governor’s Awards

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) announces the 2017 Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio nomination process opened September 12. The deadline to complete a nomination is Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m.

Nominate an individual or an organization to celebrate and showcase artistic and philanthropic excellence in your community. This year’s categories are: Arts Administration, Arts Education, Arts Patron, Business Support (Large and Small), Community Development & Participation, Individual Artist, and the Irma Lazarus Award. Category descriptions are available online at oac.ohio.gov/GovernorsAwards.

All nominations are accepted through an online form. Nominators will write a 350-800-word narrative, collect up to five support letters electronically, and upload the files to the online nomination form: oac.ohio.gov/GovernorsAwards/Nominate.

The Arts Day & the Governor’s Awards Luncheon Ceremony is a partnership between the OAC and Ohio Citizens for the Arts Foundation. The event will take place Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Columbus Athenaeum in downtown Columbus. Sign up for the ArtsOhio newsletter to receive updates and registration information to your inbox. Join the conversation on social with #OHGovAwards17 and #ArtsOhio.