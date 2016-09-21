Postal Service urges voters to mail ballots early

WASHINGTON — Millions of ballots are expected to be mailed during the election season this fall, and the U.S. Postal Service is encouraging voters to mail early.

With voting beginning in some states in September and continuing through early November, all individuals casting their ballots through the U.S. Mail are asked to send completed absentee ballots back at least one week in advance of their state deadlines to ensure the safe, timely delivery of their vote.

“The U.S. Mail serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens to participate in the electoral process, said Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman. “Having worked closely with state election officials throughout the last year, the Postal Service is fully prepared to deliver election and political mail in a timely manner.”

The Postal Service offers the following suggestions for voters this fall:

Voters should request ballots be sent from their local jurisdiction with sufficient time to receive, complete and return them a week before the deadline.

Voters are strongly encouraged to check with their local election officials for rules pertaining to their jurisdiction.

Voters should visit their states’ website to find out the locations of election offices and to get information about voting by mail.

Additional information can be found at usps.com/electionmail.

