Library to show ‘Bright Star’

GREENVILLE — Bright Star (2009) is a film of such tender, unguarded emotion, about such honest, bare affection, it could be written off by an immature viewer as a flight of romantic fancy. This would be a grave mistake, said organizers.

“It is one of the truest cinematic documents of the human heart’s joys and losses committed to film in recent memory. It is a film of tremendous visual largesse, showcasing director (Jane Campion) and filmmaking team in perfect sync and at the height of their powers,” said a spokesperson at Greenville Public Library.

The film tells the story of the courtship of romantic poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) with his neighbor, Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish), when he is in his early 20s and she is in her late teens.

“The film views their courtship through Brawne’s eyes with earnest emotion, and immerses us in the thrills and tragedy of their love doomed by the poet’s failing health,,” the spokesperson said. “Shot with dazzling visual skill, Bright Star is as visually rich as it is emotionally true. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., for this gorgeous and powerful film. David Nilsen will be leading a brief discussion after the movie, and, as always, there will be free theater popcorn, candy, coffee, and Jones Soda.”

