Untold stories event coming to Edison State Community College

PIQUA — Music, dance, and theater are coming to the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Thursday, Sept. 22. Sponsored by the Diversity Committee as a benefit for the Edison Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund, the program will feature women from the college and the community displaying their talents as they salute girls and women.

At 7 p.m., the show will begin with dancers from the Center Stage Academy in Troy.

For the evening’s main event, 18 area college students/employees, community leaders, and teens will take the stage and deliver monologues in answer to poet Muriel Rukeyser’s question, “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life?”

The monologues are original and feature diverse themes from sex trafficking to emotional and physical poverty to communication lapses.

Following the theater production, the audience and performers will be invited to dance to the piano music of Brenda Cobbs-Allen.

Admission is free of charge, and those who would like to make contributions to the Edison Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund are encouraged to do so.

For more information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at [email protected] or 937- 778-3815.

Staff report

Now in its fifth decade of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With campuses in Piqua and Greenville, Edison State provides a Personal Experience and Rewarding Education. Visit us online at www.edisonohio.edu.

