Day of Harvest in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — Fall has arrived in downtown Greenville with the annual A Day of Harvest event, held on Sept. 24.

“Overflow your senses with fall favorites found in downtown Greenville,” said a spokesperson. “Be sure to check out all of the fall inspired items in the quaint shops and restaurants; including unique home decor, cozy fall fashions, and delicious autumn flavors!”

An array of activities are planned to tempt everyone’s interest. The schedule of for the day includes the following:

9 a.m. Chocolate Walk tickets go on sale at the Welcome Center

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market – in front of the courthouse

9 a.m. – until gone Pumpkin Giveaway – for every $25 spent downtown that day, sponsored by Aultman Farms

10 a.m. Lead the Way Tractor Cruise – a tractor parade down Broadway for the DCUW

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Community Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by Youniques Boutique and The Meat Shop

Also, many businesses will offer fall specials or features. For more information, visit the organization on Facebook or at their website, www.MainStreetGreenville.org. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Or, contact the organization at 421 S. Broadway or by phone at 937-548-4998.

