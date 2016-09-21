AppleFest this weekend

NEW PARIS —Get ready for apple dumplings and family fun this weekend — it’s time for the New Paris AppleFest.

AppleFest is set for Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (church services at 10 a.m.), at the Jefferson School grounds in New Paris.

According to organizers, the festival will showcase lots of food vendors with apple-inspired dishes, several arts and craft vendors, a parade and classic car show on Saturday.

There will be live music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Friday will include performances by Quadrafunk. Saturday’s musical guests are Spittin Image and “Rodney.” Garcia & Scott will share their talents on Sunday, and the sounds of DJ Bill Floyd will fill the air all weekend.

Children can enjoy rides from Bounce House Amusements and carnival games all three days, as well as performances by McMechan-Reed Magic Entertainment. Valley Exotics will be on hand with their petting zoo, and there will be several apple-related contests for families to enjoy.

Adults can enjoy a beer garden featuring several draft beers, according to organizers, and the “world famous” New Paris apple dumplings will also highlight the weekend.

AppleFest is sponsored by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information, a festival schedule and more, visit the AppleFest page at www.newparisapplefest.com.

All things apple will be available this weekend at New Paris’ AppleFest. From apples from the orchard to the “famous” apple dumplings everyone loves, it will be a weekend full of apple-related fun, during the festival Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Pictured, apples are available at Wesler’s Orchards’ booth. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Apple13.jpg All things apple will be available this weekend at New Paris’ AppleFest. From apples from the orchard to the “famous” apple dumplings everyone loves, it will be a weekend full of apple-related fun, during the festival Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Pictured, apples are available at Wesler’s Orchards’ booth.

New Paris celebrating the season of apples

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

