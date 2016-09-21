Prairie Days still needs volunteers

GREENVILLE — Prairie Days, Darke County Parks’ biggest event of the year, can’t happen without the generous support of the community. Hundreds of volunteers give of their time and resources all throughout the year, and Prairie Days is no exception.

The coming weekend, the Darke County Park District will host its 16th Annual Prairie Days festival at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 State Route 502-West near Greenville.

As in the past it will include children’s’ crafts, horse and wagon rides, apple butter and sorghum demonstrations, food and craft vendors, historical interpreters, and many other free, fun, and family friendly activities. The park staff is still in need of help to make this festival run smoothly. They are looking for individuals or groups who would like to help with parking festival attendees. The children’s craft tent still needs staff for various activities including making pioneer hats, constructing tussies mussies (fragrant herb bouquets), dipping candles, and others. The horse and wagon rides need an attendant to help festival goers on and off the wagon, and the sorghum press needs volunteers to help squeeze out the sweet juice.

If anyone is interested in any of these jobs or needs to log some community service hours before graduation, give Kathi McQueen, the Darke County Parks’ volunteer coordinator, a call at (937) 548-0165 or email her at [email protected] For more information about Prairie Days in general, call the nature center at (937) 548-0165 or visit the website at www.darkecountyparks.org

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Prairie-Days-VolunteersWEB.jpg