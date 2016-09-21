Prairie Days at Shawnee Prairie this weekend

DARKE COUNTY — Step through a wrinkle in time to experience life on the Ohio frontier. On Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 the Darke County Park District will host its 16th Annual Prairie Days festival at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 State Route 502 West near Greenville.

“As festival attendants wander through the grounds they’ll hear the ring of the blacksmith’s hammer on the anvil, smell fresh bread baking in the outdoor oven, and see long hunters tending their fires in the woodland encampment,” said organizers. “Come watch apple butter made over the fire, play children’s pioneer games, view local artists’ works, enjoy live music and entertainment.”

This year there will be performances by The Darke County Civic Theatre on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Silver Grass Band will perform on Saturday at 1 p.m. Sunday enjoy back-to-back concerts from Berachah Valley at 12:30 p.m. and the Thien Snipps at 2 p.m.

Between acts, sit-a-spell with the pioneer volunteers in the log house or try your hand at candle-making, tin-smithing, and more! This year the cobb oven and sorghum press demonstrations are back. Take a stroll through the 18th century encampment and watch a tomahawk and knife throwing competition.

New this year, the Greenville FFA presents their farm animal petting zoo for young and young at heart to learn and enjoy.

There will also be a wide variety of food to choose from. Take a load off as you enjoy fresh produce from Downing’s Fruit Farm, an ice cream cone from Just Ice Cream, or visit one of the non-profit vendors serving a wide variety of foods for lunch, snacks, and more!

Participate in a pie-baking contest. Be sure to try your luck at the annual basket raffle before you leave! We hope to see you next weekend at Shawnee Prairie Preserve where admission and parking are free!

Transportation from the main parking areas will once again be provided by Greenville Transit System (GTS). Parking areas will be well marked with plenty of signage. This will make getting to and from the parking area to the festival grounds quick, effective, and safe for all family members. Handicap parking will once again be available in the paved lot at the Nature Center. (Please be sure to have your Handicap Placard visible). For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 or visit the website at www.darkecountyparks.org

