Red Cross offers tips to make the holidays happy and bright—and safe

DARKE COUNTY — According to the song, this is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the busiest—and most dangerous. With social events to attend and family and friends to visit, there are a lot of distractions that may keep you from having that wonderful time. So the American Red Cross is offering 12 health and safety tips will make the season safe, happy and bright.

1. When the weather outside is frightful, heat your home safely. Never use your stove or oven to heat your home and never leave portable heaters or fireplaces unattended. Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home and outside all sleeping areas and test them once a month. Be sure to have your chimney cleaned and inspected regularly: chimney fires are very common and extremely dangerous.

2. Drive your sleigh and reindeer safely. Avoid driving in a storm, but if you must, keep your gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing. Be sure to let someone know your destination, route and when you expect to arrive.

3. Prepare your vehicle for traveling to grandmother’s house. Make an emergency kit and include items such as: blankets, sleeping bags, jumper cables, fire extinguisher (5 lb., A-B-C type), compass, road maps, shovel, tire repair kit, air pump, extra clothing, flares and a tow rope. You can purchase soft blankets, first aid kits and other items to have in the car from your local Red Cross.

4. Help prevent the spread of the flu. Wash hands with soap and water as often as possible or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough with a tissue or use your upper sleeve. Use sanitizing wipes to disinfect hard surfaces such as airplane tray tables, luggage handles, cell phones, door handles and seat armrests.

5. Use a Red Cross-trained babysitter when attending holiday festivities. Red Cross-certified babysitters learn to administer basic first aid; properly hold and feed a child; take emergency action when needed; monitor safe play and actively engage your child; and some may be certified in Infant and Child CPR.

6. Prevent hypothermia by following Santa’s lead. Dress in several layers of lightweight clothing, which will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Wear a hat, preferably one that covers your ears. Seek medical attention immediately if you have symptoms of hypothermia, including confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

7. Roasting chestnuts on an open fire? Avoid many fire dangers that are common this time of year. Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking and be alert. Keep anything flammable—such as potholders, towels or curtains—away from your stove top. Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are prepared or carried. Never leave candles burning unattended. Be sure to properly put out your fire in your fireplace before leaving the house and going to sleep.

8. Be a lifesaver during the holidays and always. The Red Cross recommends at least one person in every household should be trained and certified in first aid and CPR/AED. Your local Red Cross chapter has conveniently scheduled courses and can have you trained and certified in a few hours. Your business can also offer Red Cross classes.

9. Designate a driver or skip the holiday cheer. When you designate a driver who won’t be drinking, you help make sure a good party doesn’t turn into a tragedy. A good host ensures there are non-alcoholic beverages available for drivers. The designated driver should not drink any alcoholic beverages, not even one.

10. Cut down on your heating bills without being a Grinch. Get your furnace cleaned by a professional; change the filters regularly. Make sure heat vents aren’t blocked by furniture. Close off any rooms you aren’t using and close heat vents or turn off radiators in those rooms. Use either insulating tape or caulking strips to surround your windows and door moldings. Put up storm windows or storm doors to keep the cold out.

11. Don’t move a muscle, until they buckle. Each person in your vehicle should have their seatbelts securely fastened before driving off. Ensure children are buckled up and their car seats are installed appropriately based on their age and size. Children 12 and under should always sit in the backseat.

12. Resolve to “Be Red Cross Ready” in the New Year. Take one or more actions to prepare now just in case you or your family faces an emergency in 2017. Get a kit. Make a plan. Be informed.

“We realize how hectic the holidays can be,” said Lynne Gump, Executive Director of the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “That’s why being prepared for the unexpected is so vital, whether it’s learning CPR or keeping an emergency kit in your car or being extra careful in the kitchen. Nothing ruins your holidays like an accident or a trip to the emergency room. Just slow down, be smart and be safe.”

Staff report

About the American Red Cross: The Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross has taught lifesaving skills, and provided disaster prevention, relief and recovery services to the Northern Miami Valley since 1917. For more information, please visit RedCross.org/NMVO or follow us on Twitter at @NMVORedCross or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ American-Red-Cross-Northern-Miami-Valley-Ohio.

