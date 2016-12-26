Posted on by

Anderson is final ‘12 Days’ winner


Kelly Anderson of Greenville is the final winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Anderson (left) is shown being awarded a basket of KitchenAid products by Christina Hanes (right). The Daily Advocate wishes to congratulate all those who won and extend its thanks to all those who sponsored the contest.


Bill Bixler | The Daily Advocate

Daily Advocate
