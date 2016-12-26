Anderson is final ‘12 Days’ winner

Kelly Anderson of Greenville is the final winner in The Daily Advocate’s “12 Days of Giving” contest. Anderson (left) is shown being awarded a basket of KitchenAid products by Christina Hanes (right). The Daily Advocate wishes to congratulate all those who won and extend its thanks to all those who sponsored the contest.

